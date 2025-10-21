Kaizer Motaung made a dream start to his professional career in 1968 when he scored a late winner for Atlanta Chiefs against Manchester City

Later that year, he played against Brazilian superstar Pelé in front of 30,000 fans at Atlanta Stadium, an encounter that left a lasting mark on his career

Those experiences with Pelé became treasured memories and helped shape Motaung’s journey as he returned to South Africa to build Kaizer Chiefs into a football powerhouse

Kaizer Chiefs founder and club chairman Dr Kaizer Motaung is a an iconic figure whose name is synonymous with greatness and royalty that extends beyond the sport.

He celebrated his 81st birthday on Thursday, 16 October 2025. Motaung founded Amakhosi in 1970 after returning from the United States, where he had played for the Atlanta Chiefs.

Dr Motaung’s introduction to the NASL was a dream start. He made his debut for Atlanta Chiefs against English league champions Manchester City in May 1968, scoring a late winner in a thrilling 3-2 victory. Shortly afterwards, Brazil’s powerhouse Santos arrived in Atlanta, led by their superstar Pelé.

Over 30,000 fans filled Atlanta Stadium on 28 August 1968 for what was billed as the ‘Game of Kings’, a highly anticipated clash between Pelé and Kaizer.

The Brazilians proved too strong, winning 6-2, with Pelé scoring a hat-trick. Despite the defeat, Dr Motaung impressed with his performance, scoring Chiefs’ second goal spectacularly.

After the game, Pelé famously asked reporters,

“Who is that player wearing the number 24? I’ve never seen anyone strike the ball like him. His vision is extraordinary; he spots opportunities from afar, which is a huge advantage for any forward. He is unquestionably in the mould of Eusebio.”

That number 24 belonged to Kaizer Motaung. The Brazilian legend ensured he met Motaung after the match, and the iconic photograph they took together remains one of Dr Motaung’s most treasured keepsakes.

Years later, when Kaizer Chiefs competed in the Peace Cup in Seoul, South Korea, in 2003, Dr Motaung had the honour of presenting Pelé with a framed picture of their first meeting in Atlanta. In return, Pelé presented Kaizer Chiefs with the ‘Peace Cup Fair Play Award,’ highlighting the mutual respect between the two legends.

Pelé’s legacy and impact on Kaizer Chiefs

On a personal level, Dr Motaung treasured his encounters with Pelé. Following the Brazilian great’s passing in December 2022, he reflected on the impact Pelé had both on football and on people’s lives:

“I can only say that I feel extremely fortunate and proud to have had the chance to play against him and to meet him again when he visited South Africa. He has had such a profound impact, touching countless hearts, especially for those from underprivileged communities,” said Dr Motaung.

The name ‘Pelé’ also holds a special place in Kaizer Chiefs’ history. When Dr Motaung assembled his first ‘galácticos’ squad for Chiefs in 1970, Namibian prodigy Hermann ‘Pelé’ Blaschke was among the first players he signed.

Pele supported South Africa's 2010 World Cup bid

The Brazilian legend, still the youngest player ever to win a FIFA World Cup, became a strong supporter of South Africa’s successful 2010 World Cup bid, a campaign in which Dr Motaung played a pivotal role.

Pelé also participated in the celebrated “90 Minutes for Mandela” match in Cape Town in 2007, marking Nelson Mandela’s 89th birthday. The match featured a World XI against an African XI, with luminaries such as Samuel Eto’o, Chile’s Iván Zamorano, Ghana’s Abedi Pelé, Egypt’s Hossam Hassan, and the Netherlands’ Ruud Gullit.

Few players have reshaped global football like Pelé, whose exceptional talent, skill, and charisma left an indelible mark on the sport. During his lifetime, he was one of the most famous and possibly best-paid athletes in the world, part of the Brazilian national teams that won three World Cups in 1958, 1962, and 1970.

