Former Kaizer Chiefs star Njabulo Blom celebrated a culturally rich wedding with Mandisa in Mpumalanga

Fans shared warm reactions as clips from the ceremony spread across social media

The couple’s celebrations continued in Soweto, bringing family and community together

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Njabulo Blom married his partner, Mandisa, in a beautiful ceremony in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, on Saturday, 22 November 2025.

The couple exchanged vows surrounded by family and friends, marking a weekend filled with colour, culture and heartfelt moments. Their celebration continued in Soweto on Sunday, where festivities moved to Blom’s family home for a second day of joy and tradition.

Clips from the ceremony quickly made the rounds on social media, with fans applauding the couple’s union. Many praised the cultural elegance of the event, while others sent warm wishes to the newlyweds. Supporters admired the occasion’s authenticity, saying it showed deep respect for heritage and family values.

Fans celebrate Njabulo’s wedding across social media

As the videos trended, supporters shared touching messages. One admirer celebrated the beauty of traditional ceremonies, wishing the couple lifelong blessings.

Another football fan applauded Blom’s new chapter, saying his journey “from the pitch to marriage” marked one of his proudest milestones. Others highlighted how the couple embraced their roots, calling the ceremony a powerful tribute to culture and community.

Blom, who grew up in Dobsonville, has often spoken about the importance of family and grounding influences in his life. Those close to him say his wedding reflected the same humility and cultural pride that shaped his upbringing.

Njabulo’s football journey from Kaizer Chiefs to Vietnam

Blom’s career began at Kaizer Chiefs, where he made his senior debut in 2019. He featured 94 times for Amakhosi and played a key role in their strong 2019–2020 campaign. In January 2023, he joined Major League Soccer side St. Louis City SC before returning to Kaizer Chiefs on loan for the 2024–2025 season.

In July 2025, Blom took on a new challenge, signing with Vietnamese V.League 1 outfit Thep Xanh Nam Dinh. His international career includes appearances at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations. He earned his senior Bafana Bafana debut in September 2021 during a World Cup qualifier against Ghana.

His move to Vietnam earlier this year marked a fresh chapter, and those in his circle say the stability of marriage comes at a meaningful moment in his professional journey. Sources close to the player describe him as focused, settled and ready for the next phase of his career abroad.

