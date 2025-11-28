Bafana Bafana have secured a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking their first appearance since 2002

The group stage draw on 5 December will determine South Africa’s opponents in the 48-team tournament

Potential match-ups could see Bafana Bafana face top footballing nations, setting up a classic underdog challenge

Bafana Bafana will be part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted across the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Under Hugo Broos, the South African team secured qualification for the first time since 2002, having previously participated in the 2010 tournament as hosts.

South Africa players celebrate during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between South Africa and Nigeria at Toyota Stadium. Image: Charlé Lombard

Source: Getty Images

With the global showpiece just weeks away, the focus now shifts to the group stage draw, which will reveal Bafana Bafana’s opponents. FIFA rankings will play a key role in determining the pairings. Following the official update on 19 November 2025, South Africa slipped from 59th to 61st in the world and dropped out of the top 10 in Africa.

The draw is scheduled for 5 December in Washington, DC, USA. Fans across the country are eager to see who South Africa will face in the expanded 48-team tournament, which will feature 12 groups for the first time. Bafana Bafana will be placed in Pot 3, meaning tough opposition is highly likely.

Potential World Cup rivals for Bafana Bafana

The draw could pit South Africa against football heavyweights such as Brazil or Argentina, presenting a classic David versus Goliath scenario. Key players like Teboho Mokoena and Mbekezeli Mbokazi could find themselves up against Lionel Messi or Barcelona star Yamal Lemal.

Other formidable possibilities include former champions Germany, France, England, and Spain. European giants Belgium, Portugal, and the Netherlands also pose major threats. Cristiano Ronaldo, playing in his final World Cup, could face Mbokazi in a fascinating battle, while Mokoena might have to track Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne, who visited South Africa earlier in 2025, in midfield.

While Bafana Bafana will avoid former African champions Senegal and current champions Morocco due to confederation rules, the challenge remains significant. Teams like 2018 runners-up Croatia, inspired by Luka Modric, could make the group stage a daunting test. Other heavyweights that might play against South Africa include Colombia and Uruguay.

Hugo Broos reacts during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between South Africa and Nigeria at Toyota Stadium on September 09, 2025, in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Image: Charlé Lombard

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana enter the World Cup as underdogs

Despite the tough draw prospects, South Africa can embrace the underdog role. A major upset is needed for Bafana Bafana to progress to the knockout stage, as history shows Morocco’s remarkable run in the 2022 World Cup proves it’s possible.

With determination and strategic play, Bafana Bafana could turn the underdog label into an advantage, ready to challenge some of the world’s footballing giants on the 2026 FIFA World Cup stage.

Football expert weighs in on Bafana’s World Cup prospects

Briefly News previously reported that football journalist Mandla Biyela provided insight on whether Donald Trump’s remarks about excluding South Africa from the 2026 G20 Summit could influence Bafana Bafana's World Cup campaign.

Biyela explained that FIFA only steps in when there is government interference in the South African Football Association (SAFA)

