Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has drawn a comparison between Sipho Mbule and a former World Cup winner

The Moroccan coach has been dreaming of working alongside the former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder since his time with Marumo Gallants

The comparison between Mbule and the Real Madrid legend from Ouaddou sparked mixed reactions from social media users

Orlando Pirates manager Abdeslam Ouaddou has likened South African midfielder Sipho Mbule to a Real Madrid legend and a World Cup winner after his amazing performance so far this season.

Mbule completed a summer move to the Sea Robbers this season after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of his contract. He has gone on to be one of the most important players under Ouaddou this campaign, while winning the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout Cup titles.

Ouaddou had long confirmed his desire to coach Mbule, even before the pair arrived at Orlando Pirates. At the time, the Moroccan tactician was leading Marumo Gallants, while the Bafana Bafana star was turning out for Sekhukhune United on loan from Masandawana.

The former Fulham star expressed gratitude to Dr Irvin Khoza for affording Mbule the chance to restart and regain momentum in his football career.

Ouaddou compares Mbule to Zidane

Ouaddou stated that Mbule possesses exceptional talent, with certain qualities that remind him of Zinedine Zidane. He explained that even before signing with Orlando Pirates, he had identified Mbule as one of the players he wanted to work with due to his exceptional potential. He added that he was pleased to find Mbule at the club and credited the organisation and its chairman for giving such a gifted player a second chance.

According to Ouaddou, if he were to draw a comparison, he would liken Mbule to Zidane because of his natural ability, his remarkable vision, and his capacity to anticipate play before receiving the ball. He noted that Mbule can execute extraordinary skills that few others can replicate. Ouaddou said he began working with him during pre-season and that the positive results are already evident, including Mbule’s return to the national team.

He further encouraged Mbule to continue working hard and to respect the game if he hopes to achieve even more. Ouaddou emphasised that he supports Mbule as a mentor, coach, and friend, but will always be honest with him, warning that if he does not respect football, the sport will not respect him in return.

Ouaddou concluded by affirming his full support for Mbule as long as he maintains his work ethic, reminding him to stay grounded and uphold high standards, as he is one of the most talented players on the continent.

Here is what fans are saying on social media about Ouaddou likening Mbule to former Real Madrid coach Zidane.

Ernest Dube said:

"Please, this isn't a time for jokes."

Valentine Seritsane wrote:

"But he doesn't play him.. this coach hai 😂"

L I S A N D R O JoeweeCarter shared:

"Very talented footballer who's finally enjoying his football where he is appreciated."

Brandon Fakudze commented:

"He's absolutely right, Mbule uses the ball in ways you cannot imagine. Managing his game time is another factor that will make him thrive; not every game requires a Zidane when you have options."

Jonathan Hlomza_ZA reacted:

"I like them both, but Master Chef is nowhere near Zizou. The levels are not the same, even if attempts are there."

Noko added:

"Ouaddou's job is to motivate his players, but he should lie to them. What is this?"

