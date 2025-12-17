The FIFA Council, meeting in Doha, has sanctioned a 50% boost in prize money for the 2026 World Cup, ensuring that even the lowest-placed teams will earn at least $10.5 million (approximately R175 million).

The competition will get underway on 11 June, with co-hosts Mexico taking on Bafana Bafana in a rematch of the opening fixture from the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Source: Briefly News