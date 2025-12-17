Global site navigation

FIFA Confirm Increase in 2026 World Cup Prize Money As South Africa Set to Receive Big Pay
by  Raphael Abiola
The FIFA Council, meeting in Doha, has sanctioned a 50% boost in prize money for the 2026 World Cup, ensuring that even the lowest-placed teams will earn at least $10.5 million (approximately R175 million).

The competition will get underway on 11 June, with co-hosts Mexico taking on Bafana Bafana in a rematch of the opening fixture from the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Source: Briefly News

