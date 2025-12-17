FIFA Confirm Increase in 2026 World Cup Prize Money As South Africa Set to Receive Big Pay
The FIFA Council, meeting in Doha, has sanctioned a 50% boost in prize money for the 2026 World Cup, ensuring that even the lowest-placed teams will earn at least $10.5 million (approximately R175 million).
The competition will get underway on 11 June, with co-hosts Mexico taking on Bafana Bafana in a rematch of the opening fixture from the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.