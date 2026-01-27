South African football has lost former national youth international and Golden Arrows DDC midfielder Siphiwe Nkabinde at a young age

The 25-year-old had progressed through multiple development clubs and earned ten caps across South Africa’s junior national teams

Tributes from supporters, former professionals and club figures have continued to surface as the football community mourns his passing

Former South African youth national team player and Golden Arrows DDC star Siphiwe Nkabinde passed away on Sunday, 25 January 2026, after a short illness.

Siphiwe Nkabinde played for the South African youth sides. Image:@GoldenArrows

Source: Facebook

Nkabinde previously turned out for Jolivet United, Mlazi Young Lions, Sinenkani FC and Umvoti FC during his early football journey. He also represented South Africa at youth national team level on ten occasions, featuring for the Under-17s (five caps), Under-20s (two caps) and the Olympic squad (three caps). His involvement across multiple age groups highlighted the potential he carried within the country’s development structures.

Tributes on social media for Siphiwe Nkabinde

News of Nkabinde’s passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes online as supporters, former teammates and football figures mourn his loss.

Many fans are also recalling the late Siphiwe Mkhonza (Dr. Mnandi), the legendary Golden Arrows and Chiefs defender who passed away in 2024. Seeing another "Siphiwe" who wore the Green and Gold of Arrows pass away so soon has brought a double layer of sadness to the football family.

Former Orlando Pirates captain Lucky Lekgwathi wrote:

“May his soul rest in peace.”

Other messages included:

@ndabezinhlemuzwakhe:

“Condolences to his family.”

@beingdomnick:

“Fare thee well baller.”

@ngam.ela:

“RIP Poi.”

@lindokuhle:

“Eish Messi.”

@nkhosi_veron:

“May his soul rest in peace, he was young.”

@reason:

“RIP boy boy.”

Former Golden Arrows star player Siphiwe Nkbaninde passed away on Sunday 25 January 2026. Image:@goldenarrows

Source: Facebook

Recent losses in South African football

Nkabinde’s passing has come during a difficult period in South African football, with several notable figures having died in recent months.

The Premier Soccer League confirmed the death of Milford Football Club CEO Mlibo Pupuma on Wednesday, 21 January 2026, and extended condolences to the Pupuma family.

The community also mourned the loss of Lucas Tlhomelang, a former Orlando Pirates and Mpumalanga Black Aces defender, who passed away on 4 January 2025 at the age of 49. Tlhomelang, known affectionately as “Lookaround,” was a respected figure both on and off the pitch.

In August 2025, former Orlando Pirates striker Tendai Ndoro died at the age of 40 after a prolonged illness, leaving fans and former colleagues in shock.

Other recent losses included Sinamandla Zondi, the Durban City centre-back who collapsed before a National First Division match in April and later died in hospital, and Brian Banda, the former FC Platinum and Zimbabwe international midfielder, who was killed in a car accident at the age of 29 in June.

South African football continues to grieve these losses while celebrating the contributions of those who helped shape the game on and off the field.

