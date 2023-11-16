Springboks player Retshegofaditswe "Ox" Nche was recognised in his hometown of Thaba Nchu with the highest accolade

The head of the Barolong, Kgosi Gaboilelwe Moroka wa Barolong, awarded him the Tlotlo ya Morafe wa Barolong boo-Seleka honour

Netizens praised the king and Ox for his flex and for having made an impact in his hometown

With eight years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist, provided coverage of current affairs, shedding light on sports-related news, events and developments in the sports sector.

South Africans said Ox Nche deserves the honour bestowed on him. Images: Steve Haag/Gallo Images and Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Springbok player Retshegofaditswe "Ox" Nche has been awarded the highest honour in his hometown in the Free State. Ox was bestowed the Tlotlo ya Morafe wa Barolong boo-Seleka by the Barolong king, Kgosi Gaboilelwe Moroka wa Barolong. South Africans clapped for Ox and said that the honour was well deserved.

Ox given Thabo Nchu honours

SABC News reports that the Tlotlo ya Morafe wa Barolong boo-Seleka is the highest honour granted by the king. The king gives this honour to individuals who are outstanding in their achievements. Ox also toured various townships in his hometown, where the residents welcomed him with open arms.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Ox is part of the Springbok squad that won the Rugby World Cup in France. Fans from his hometown hailed him and said that he made them proud and that he had placed his hometown, Thaba Nchu, on the map. Ox himself noted that he was honoured and considered his accolade an inspiration for anyone who wants to achieve.

Netizens on Facebook praised Ox for representing the country well at the Rugby World Cup, which they won.

Fana Moumakwe said:

“Thank you, Kgosi Moroka, for recognising Ox. This is motivating to our upcoming youth.”

Bongani Mgubela added:

“Well-deserved. He’s a hero.”

Sally Maragh praised him:

“He deserves this. He is our bulldozer. Well done.”

Sbuderr Mckenzo Lelaka added:

“Thank you, my king. The Ox deserves your honour.”

Makhosini Trevor Jele stanned him.

“Give him his flowers while he can smell them. Waiting for Mpumalanga to do the same to our Top 4 players who went out to represent us.”

Lulamile Lux remarked:

“Ox and Mbonambi have been getting much attention after this World Cup. I hope they are also getting offers from bigger teams.”

Ajith Kumar chipped in:

“Ox was by far the best player for me, in my opinion. He made some magical moves during his games.”

Ox eats Woolworths cake during Springbok tour

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Ox Nche was seen eating a Woolworths cake after winning the Rugby World Cup.

Nche was spotted eating the cake on the Springbok tour bus and this was followed by Woolworths offering Nche a year's supply of chocolate cake.

South Africans concluded that Nche and Woolworths reached a deal behind closed doors after seeing him with the cake during the Webb Ellis Cup trophy tour.

Source: Briefly News