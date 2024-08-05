Tatjana Smith has chosen her Christian faith over all the medals she won at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

The South African swimmer's admission of her faith drew a response from Springboks captain Siya Kolisi

The 27-year-old Olympian also explained why she always wears a cross earrings whenever she's competing in races

South African swimmer Tatjana Smith has confirmed that winning a gold medal at the Olympic Games is not comparable to her Christian faith.

The 27-year-old won the gold medal in the 100m breaststroke and silver in the 200m at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games before calling time off from swimming.

The most decorated South African Olympian in history retired after winning two medals in Paris as she intends to focus on other things in her life.

Siya Kolisi reacts as Tatjana Smith rates her faith in God over all the medals she won during her swimming career. Photo: Oscar J. Barroso/Adam Pretty.

Kolisi reacts as Smith speaks on her Christian faith

According to a report by the South African, South African rugby national team captain Siya Kolisi responded to a post by Smith claiming she treasures Christianity more than the medals she has won.

"No medal will ever compare to the feeling you have when you 100% trust in God for the outcome, win or lose. This time, I am humbled to have won," she said.

The Springboks captain, who married Tatjana's husband's sister, Rachel Smith, commented on the post on Instagram while tagging the swimmer.

"Amen and amen," the South African Rugby player said.

In a recent interview, Smith confirmed the reason she prefers wearing cross earrings whenever she competes in the pool.

"It just represents something about me and why I do it. It's to glorify God and doesn't necessarily mean winning gold medals."

Smith's dad speaks on daughter's career after retirement

Briefly News earlier reported that Tatjana's father, Rene Schoenmaker, opened up about the sacrifices it took to propel his daughter to the top.

During an exclusive SABC Sport interview, Schoenmaker beamed with pride as he spoke about his daughter, Smith's achievements.

The sacrifices of Rene and his wife Renske, Smith and Febienne's mother, culminated in a successful swansong Games outing for the swim star.

