World Champions Light Up Sharks’ Line-Up Ahead of URC Clash
- Natal side Sharks have named 11 Springboks in their starting XV ahead of their Ultimate Rugby Championship match against Glasgow Warriors on Saturday, 19 October 2024
- Eben Etzebeth will captain the side, while Bok skipper Siya Kolisi will make his debut since returning to the side from France
- Local rugby fans showed their excitement on social media, saying Sharks have a star-studded line-up
The Sharks have flexed their muscle by naming 11 Springboks in the starting line-up for their Ultimate Rugby Championship match on Saturday, 19 October 2024.
Bok skipper Siya Kolisi will play his first match for Sharks since returning to Mzansi from France, while Eben Etzebeth will don the armband.
Etzebeth recently shared a picture on social media to welcome Kolisi back to the squad, and the pair will have plenty of familiar faces around them.
Sharks unleash a star-studded lineup
The Sharks announced their line-up on Twitter (X):
While Kolisi is the Bok skipper, the Sharks' armband will be worn by the most capped Springbok of all time, Etzebeth.
The other Boks on the side include Aphelele Fassi, Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Jordan and Jaden Hendrikse, Vincent Koch, Bongi Mbonambi, and Ox Nche.
Fans are amazed
Local rugby fans shared their admiration for the Sharks’ line-up on social media and backed the side for the URC title.
Kylenarsey88 was amazed:
“If the graphics were green, I would have thought this was a Springbok post. Unbelievable team! Let’s go, Sharks.”
Prime_KD backs Sharks:
“Oh my days, what a team.”
LT_Nkosi expects big things:
“This team has to cause an upset. The lineup is ridiculous.”
Lezzmok is a fan:
“Oh, yes! What a lineup! We are going for the kill this time.”
Sbudatweet made a suggestion:
“This is a cold squad. Should have put Grant on the wing, let him have game time.”
Jaakie777 is excited:
“Damn!!!”
Snecinho is seeing stars:
“Star-studded.”
DeonRGovender notes the quality:
“What a team. Almost a full international lineup.”
Sherahn01 has high expectations:
“On paper, this is the best team in the URC.”
Starziorla respects the Sharks:
“Wow! The Sharks are stacked.”
Mercedes Benz honours Springbok duo
As reported by Briefly News, Springboks Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am were gifted custom-made Mercedes Benz S-Class cars.
The pair were the first recipients of the cars after Mercedes made a similar gesture for former president Nelson Mandela in 1990.
Source: Briefly News
