“Don’t Say You Can’t,” Siya Kolisi’s Encouraging Words Help His Daughter Ride a Bike
- South African rugby national team captain Siya Kolisi showed his leadership quality while spending time with his daughter, Keriah during the holidays
- The Springboks star posted a video of him on his Instagram page encouraging his daughter while she was being scared to ride a bike
- The father-figure move by the Sharks star sparked different reactions from Netizens on social media
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has continued to share videos and pictures of the quality time he spends with his children despite splitting from his eight-year marriage to Rachel.
The Boks star spent Christmas without his children for the first time in ages, as they were with their mother, while Rachel also spent the New Year celebration without them, as they were with their dad.
The 33-year-old still has access to his children and has continued to make every moment he spends with them count.
Siya Kolisi encourage his daughter while riding a bike
Siya Kolisi shared a new video on Instagram, showing how he encouraged his daughter, Keziah, to learn how to ride a bike.
The rugby star took his kids to Zimbabwe during the holidays, and one of the highlights of their time there was their visit to Victoria Falls.
Keziah was afraid to ride the bike, but the Boks star continued to convince her she could until she did.
The video generated loads of reactions from Siya's followers on Instagram.
Reactions to Siya's encouraging words to help his daughter ride a bike
nangamsostats said:
"There's something special about Vic Falls, the humility of the people, the serenity of Zambezi makes you want to have conversations with God, yi mpolo yodwa.👌🏽 😍"
veronavvooren reacted:
"You can, don’t say u can’t ❤️ Little things."
Adrian Alves commented:
"Bless up bro .. Zim is amazing for the family ❤️🙏🏽🇿🇼"
Buyiswa Mangweni wrote:
"Well done big girl 👏👏👏👏👏"
marycke_k shared:
"Love this!! Anyone can see the heart warming love!!"
Chesnay Frantz implied:
"For me its; “Don’t say you can’t” solid life lesson @siyakolisi."
Natalie de Bruyn shares her experience at Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe:
"Vic Falls is beautiful. Was there in December. Also saw the big tree and the I ♥️ Vic Falls Sign....."
