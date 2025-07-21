Neethling Fouché was overcome with emotion and shed tears during the national anthem on his Springbok debut

Rugby fans praised the powerful moment, calling it one of the most moving anthem performances in recent memory

Fouché credited his faith for the milestone, calling it “the most incredible privilege” in a heartfelt Instagram message

Rugby fans were moved as a teary Neethling Fouché sang the anthem on debut. Springbok debutant Neethling Fouché was visibly emotional as tears streamed down his face during the singing of the national anthem in Mbombela.

The powerful moment happened just before South Africa's dominant 55-10 win over Georgia on Saturday, 19 July.

How many debutants earned new caps?

The Stormers star was one of three new caps named in the matchday squad, alongside Boan Venter and Marnus van der Merwe. But it was Fouché’s heartfelt reaction to Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika, performed live by Corlea Botha in an emerald green gown, that captured hearts across Mzansi.

“Jesus, all that I can say is thank you. You never stopped writing my story,”

Fouché wrote on Instagram ahead of his debut.

The 31-year-old tighthead prop, who was called up to the Springbok alignment camp earlier this year, described the moment as “the most incredible privilege.”

Fans react to emotional anthem moment

The clip of Fouché fighting back tears quickly spread on social media, with fans applauding the raw passion and love shown for the green and gold jersey.

@huyt54:

"That’s what it means to represent your country. Goosebumps."

@Mythoghts_1:

"Beautiful, beautiful. I love it."

@iShowSandiso:

"Incredible 🇿🇦🤩"

@kijananaumia:

"Might be the best national anthem in the world 🥺."

@Reneepietersen2:

"Our national anthem 🙌🏾 😭."

@SybilMatlhako:

"There we go! That was the National Convention par excellence... beautiful 😍."

@JAMA_NM:

"If only it could change our hearts, since we're a Christian nation, to embrace equality. I mean, we're all going to die one day, so why shouldn't we share God's resources that we've been entrusted with here, and live in harmony forevermore! "

@LidzManMqai:

"❤️❣️ Beautiful."

Springboks win against a tough Georgia

Briefly News previously reported that the Springboks defeated Georgia 55-10 in a match that began with an early scare for the defending world champions.

Georgia struck first, taking a 7-5 lead and showing they were not intimidated by South Africa’s status as the top-ranked side. The Boks fought back to end up winning the game comfortably.

Debutants shine in Mbombela

One of the debutants, Marnus van den Merwe, scored a crucial try that sparked South Africa into action, and they gradually took control of the contest, going into the break with a 22-10 lead.

The early stages were further complicated when Captain Siya Kolisi was taken off for a Head Injury Assessment (HIA). Playing his first game of the Test season after being sidelined with a niggle, Kolisi was fortunately cleared and later returned to the field with no serious damage reported.

Erasmus speaks on Jasper Wiese’s red card

Briefly News earlier reported that Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus expressed his disappointment over Jasper Wiese’s red card incident against Italy, which got him sent off.

Wiese received the card for a violent head-butt on an Italian player during their match last weekend in Gqeberha.

