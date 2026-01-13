Wales rugby star, Alex Mann, spoke out for the first time about the infamous eye-gouging incident involving Springbok Eben Etzebeth

Etzebeth’s red card from Wales vs South Africa in November 2025 sparked global debate over rugby’s physical limits

Mann played in Cardiff’s Challenge Cup clash and is looking forward to a potential Six Nations selection after the controversy

Alex Mann has finally opened up about the controversial eye-gouging incident involving Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth during the Autumn Nations Series clash between Wales and South Africa in November 2025.

The shocking moment occurred in the closing minutes of the game at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium when South Africa led 73-0. Etzebeth was shown a red card for sticking his thumb into the Welsh flanker’s eye and was subsequently handed a 12-week suspension that runs until April 2026. He also issued a public apology to South African fans on social media.

The Sharks lock was seen in footage of the match that showed him sticking his finger in the eye of Mann and was sent off by the referee and subsequently banned for his action. The suspension will not affect his obligations with the Springboks, but he will keep him out of action for the Sharks until the end of March next year.

Alex Mann breaks silence on the November 2025 Incident

Speaking to NationCymru’s Simon Thomas, Mann described the attention surrounding the event as “pretty mad.”

“I think I was getting sent clips of it every 30 seconds,” Mann said. “I didn’t really think about it. It is what it is. I just got on with my own stuff and focused on what I have been doing.”

Mann addressed claims circulating on social media that he had instigated the incident by eye-gouging Etzebeth. These allegations were ultimately dismissed during Etzebeth’s disciplinary hearing, but the accusations continued to frustrate the Welsh flanker.

“Obviously, it was frustrating because it wasn’t the truth,” Mann explained.

“I knew the truth, and it was clear to see. There’s not much more I can say on that. It’s in the past for me now.”

Mann on physicality in rugby

The 24-year-old Cardiff flanker emphasised that physical aggression is part of professional rugby, though he underlined the importance of playing within the rules.

“At the end of the day, it’s 15 men going out to hurt each other, in my eyes – in the right way obviously, not in a malicious way,” Mann said.

“It’s a contact sport. You understand what it is. Sometimes it goes over the edge, but that’s natural. Everyone is human. It’s all about learning from those experiences.”

Mann was back in action on Saturday, 11 January 2026, when Cardiff hosted French side Racing 92 at Arms Park in the Challenge Cup. The 11-cap Wales international is hoping to strengthen his case for selection in Steve Tandy’s squad for the upcoming 2026 Six Nations tournament.

