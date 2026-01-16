Award season spotlight falls on South Africa’s elite performers across all national rugby programmes

Springbok, Springbok Women, Blitzbok and Junior Bok campaigns recognised after a standout year on the world stage

Established Test stars and rising talents compete for top honours as fans await the official winners' announcement

South African rugby’s standout performers from a landmark year have been confirmed in the nominations for the 2025 SA Rugby Awards. The list features several World Rugby-recognised Springboks, as well as stars from the women’s, sevens and junior pathways.

Springbok Stars Dominate 2025 SA Rugby Awards Nominations

Source: Getty Images

World Rugby’s Men’s 15s Player of the Year, Malcolm Marx, will compete against compatriots Pieter-Steph du Toit, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ox Nche and Jasper Wiese for the Men’s Player of the Year title. Du Toit and Nche were finalists last season, while Wiese secured his first nomination after an influential year in green and gold. Feinberg-Mngomezulu also earned a place in the 2025 World Rugby Dream Team.

On the women’s side, Nadine Roos is again a nominee for the Women’s Player of the Year after winning the title last season. Roos is joined by fellow international standouts Aseza Hele, Libbie Janse van Rensburg, Babalwa Latsha and Byrhandré Dolf. The Springbok Women captured national attention after advancing to the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in history.

Young Players and Sevens stars earn recognition

The Young Player of the Year shortlist highlights South Africa’s depth after a successful global campaign for all national programmes. Four of the five nominees made senior Test appearances in 2025, including Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ethan Hooker, Canan Moodie and Zachary Porthen. Junior Boks standout Haashim Pead completes the list after helping the side claim the World Rugby U20 Championship crown.

In the sevens category, Selvyn Davids, Shilton van Wyk and Impi Visser are up for the Men’s Sevens Player of the Year after helping the Blitzboks clinch the HSBC SVNS World Championship in Los Angeles.

Coaches and teams reflect a golden season for SA rugby

National success has also shaped the Coach of the Year and Team of the Year nominations. Rassie Erasmus and the Springboks, Philip Snyman and the Blitzboks, and Kevin Foote and the Junior Boks headline both categories. Swys de Bruin was also shortlisted after leading the Springbok Women to their best World Cup finish.

The Carling Currie Cup recognises Gurshwin Wehr, George Whitehead and Donavan Don in the Premier Division, while Keagan Fortune, Andrew Kota and Willem van den Heever contest the First Division award.

Fans can also vote for the FNB Fans’ Moment of the Year, featuring six standout national highlights, including the Springboks’ Rugby Championship defence, a record win against the All Blacks in New Zealand, the Junior Boks’ U20 triumph, and the Springbok Women’s quarter-final breakthrough.

