Ospreys players were left unsettled after learning that owners Y11 Sport & Media are exploring a deal to acquire Cardiff Rugby

The revelation sparked visible frustration inside the camp, with several senior players walking out of a scheduled briefing

The potential sale adds fresh uncertainty to an already tense landscape, as supporters and stakeholders brace for potential changes

Ospreys head coach Mark Jones has confirmed that several players walked out of a meeting on Tuesday, 20 January 2026, after being informed that owners Y11 Sport & Media are in discussions to buy rival club Cardiff.

Tom Farrell of Munster is tackled by Reuben Morgan-Williams of Ospreys during the United Rugby Championship match between Ospreys and Munster. Image: Gruff Thomas

Source: Getty Images

The announcement, the first official confirmation of Y11’s interest, sparked confusion and concern among players about the future of their team.

The squad met with chief executive Lance Bradley to discuss the situation, but Jones says the details were limited.

"We know our owners are interested in purchasing Cardiff, but beyond that, very little has been clarified," he said.

"There’s a lot of unknowns, and that naturally causes frustration, anxiety, and confusion among players."

Jones described a range of emotions in the room, from anger to worry, noting that some players felt the need to step away to process the news. International stars, including Wales captains Jac Morgan and Dewi Lake, along with Sam Parry, Dan Edwards, and Gareth Thomas, later issued a joint statement on social media, saying they "have been left in the dark by the WRU and Y11." Jones praised their initiative.

"It was impressive to see them speak as a united group. I support them fully."

Impact on Ospreys’ season and rugby in Wales

Despite the turmoil, Jones insists the Ospreys will continue competing in the United Rugby Championship for the 2026-27 season, with staff contracts guaranteed for 18 months.

"Our job is to carry on and represent the region and our families," he said.

Jones also highlighted the importance of maintaining professional rugby in the area.

"The Ospreys are a vital part of Welsh rugby and an inspiration for young players in the region. We need to ensure that remains, no matter the ownership situation."

Mike Haley of Munster is tackled by Steffan Thomas and Owen Watkin of Ospreys during the United Rugby Championship match between Ospreys and Munster. Image: Gruff Thomas

Source: Getty Images

The unexpected news has also affected team preparation. Jones said a full training session was cancelled because of the walkout, making it a challenging week ahead of their URC clash with the Lions in Bridgend on Friday (19:45 GMT).

"It’s not ideal, but the players are still giving their all on the field, showing energy and commitment despite the distractions," he added.

Wales Alex Mann reflects on Eben Etzebeth incident

Meanwhile, Welsh star Alex Mann finally opened up about the controversial eye-gouging incident involving Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth during the Autumn Nations Series clash between Wales and South Africa in November 2025.

The shocking moment occurred in the closing minutes of the game at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium when South Africa led 73-0. Etzebeth was shown a red card for placing his thumb into the Welsh flanker’s eye and was subsequently handed a 12-week suspension that runs until April 2026. He also issued a public apology to South African fans on social media.

