Rassie Erasmus’ twin daughters, Nikki and Carli, are making waves in netball while balancing studies and personal projects

Fans, including Rachel Kolisi, reacted enthusiastically to recent social media posts showcasing the twins in action

Despite their father’s high-profile rugby career, the twins are carving out their own paths and maintaining a close bond with him

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus can take comfort not only in his team’s successes on the field but also in the lives of his twin daughters.

Nikki and Carli Erasmus are reported to be thriving, described as “healthy, busy and grateful” as they prepare for what promises to be an exciting year in 2026.

While much of the focus is often on Erasmus’ rugby achievements, his daughters are carving out their own paths, balancing studies, sport, and personal projects, all while maintaining a close bond with their father.

Celebrating milestones and family life

The twins, who celebrated their 21st birthday in July 2025, were born and raised in the Western Cape. Their milestone celebration drew attention on social media after family photos featuring both parents, Rassie and his ex-wife Nicolene, were circulated online.

The celebration was a private affair attended by close friends and family, reflecting the Erasmus family’s preference to keep their personal life out of the spotlight.

A post shared on Instagram by Carli on Wednesday, 21 January 2026, featuring a spate of pictures of the girls playing netball, captivated South Africans online.

Many marvelled that often their father is the one in the spotlight. Reactions from notable figures included:

Education, sport, and following their own paths

Both Nikki and Carli are students at Stellenbosch University, one of South Africa’s top tertiary institutions. Nikki is pursuing a degree in psychology, while Carli studies in the humanities faculty.

Their love for sport mirrors their father’s career path. Both coach netball at Stellenberg High School, and Carli plays professionally for the Western Cape Tornados in the Telkom Netball League.

In an interview with News24 Sport, Rassie revealed his pride in Carli’s commitment to netball and admitted that he had started learning the rules of the game to better support her. “I’m very proud of her,” he said.

Nikki, on the other hand, prefers staying behind the scenes, balancing her academic commitments and her passion for mentoring young athletes.

Though Rassie Erasmus often dominates sports headlines, his daughters have made selective public appearances, mainly to maintain normalcy in their lives. In a 2025 YOU Magazine interview, the twins described their father as “a hero but also just dad,” expressing pride in his achievements while maintaining normalcy in their daily lives.

