South African controversial Nota Baloyi made some allegations about DJ Warras' death on social media

An online user posted a short clip of the music executive speaking about the Slaine DJ's passing

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to what Nota Baloyi had to say about the late media personality

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Nota Baloyi on DJ Warras' death. Image: @shady_lurker, @lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Bathong, Nota Baloyi really doesn't know when to stop! The controversial music executive didn't hold back as he made some claims regarding the late DJ Warras' horrific death in December last year.

On Monday, 19 January 2026, an online user @ThisIsColbert posted a video of the controversial Baloyi speaking without any filter regarding the death of the popular media personality and what led up to Warrick Stock's horrific murder on Tuesday, 16 December 2025.

"We are under attack, DJ Warras said that South Africa is teaming with the French Foreign Legion, they are some of the most advanced intelligence agencies in the world, he goes to a club, which is run by some in affiliation with this French legion and next thing he is spiked and wakes up not knowing what happened the night before, he tweets about it and then three months later he is dead," Nota said.

Watch the full video below:

Netizens react to Nota's claims

Shortly after the video of the star speaking up about DJ Warras' death went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@AfterEarth said:

"He’s also not seeing the end of 2026…He’s on the fast lane."

@sabelo_vilakaz wrote:

"He said a whole lot of nothing...That's my G."

@Humphrey_M_D commented:

"He's talking as if he's the CFO of Johannesburg."

@MphozaIce replied:

"My goat is gonna get back to prison."

@dineokhumy5 responded:

"This one thinks he knows everything."

@Nkokoma stated:

"You need to think like those who say Mandela is Nelly M to believe Nota's conspiracies."

@SHIMZA_01 shared:

"Bro better stay home."

@askarimahlaka mentioned:

"He's going back to jail very soon."

@MO_kAtz7 commented:

"This one will end up in prison."

Fans reacted to Nota talking about DJ Warras' death. Image: @shady_lurker

Source: Instagram

Why did Stock file the protection orders?

The popular DJ filed the protection orders after threats were allegedly made against himself, his security guards and company management, by Khumalo and others.

"These threats indicate a credible and immediate risk to life and physical safety," the court document read.

The tensions reportedly began in July 2025 after Stock’s security company was appointed to secure the building, which had been hijacked. The team were brought in to protect the property and prevent criminal elements who allegedly stopped tenants from paying rent to the building owner or paying for municipal services.

Raids conducted at the Zambezi building

Briefly News reported that the Johannesburg Member of the Mayoral Committee for Public Safety led a joint law-enforcement raid at the Zambezi building.

The raid, led by Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, followed on after the brutal murder of DJ Warras outside the property on 16 December 2025. Authorities believe that the murder may be linked to hijacked buildings and ongoing criminal activity in the Johannesburg CBD.

Source: Briefly News