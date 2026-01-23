England rugby and Yorkshire cricket star Peter Squires has passed away aged 74, leaving the sports world in mourning

Squires was celebrated for his speed, skill, and historic performances, including representing England 29 times and playing for the British and Irish Lions

Tributes are pouring in from schools, clubs, and teammates, who remember him as both a sporting legend and a humble, inspiring figure

The sports community is mourning the death of legendary England rugby and cricket star Peter Squires, who passed away on Wednesday, 21 January 2026, at the age of 74.

Squires, who played rugby for England and cricket for Yorkshire, has been remembered as a maverick sports star. Born in Ripon, he attended Ripon Grammar School, where his passion for both sports developed, and he captained the rugby team in 1968.

He played club rugby for Ripon RUFC, Harrogate Rugby Club, and also represented Manningham Mills and Harrogate Cricket Club. Squires began his professional cricket career in 1972 with Yorkshire County Cricket Club, appearing in 49 first-class matches over four years. During his cricket career, he scored 1,271 runs with a highest score of 70 and took 14 catches.

Peter Squires’ rugby career and achievements

Rugby was the sport that brought Squires into the spotlight. He represented England 29 times, scoring six tries, and was part of the historic team that beat Australia 23-6 at Twickenham in 1976, becoming the first northern hemisphere nation to defeat the All Blacks in a test match on New Zealand soil.

In 1977, Squires was selected for the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand, one of only five Englishmen on the squad. His speed, agility, and finishing skills made him one of the most respected wingers of his era.

Tributes to Peter Squires

Tributes have poured in across England following news of Squire’s passing. Ripon Grammar School posted on social media:

Ripon Grammar School expressed sadness at Squires’ death, describing him as a former pupil and a major supporter of sport and rugby in the community. The school noted that he had recently attended the opening of its new 3G pitch and conveyed condolences to his family and friends.

Ripon RUFC, Squires’ first rugby club, also mourned his passing. The club said it was deeply saddened by the loss of their “beloved Lion” and extended sympathies to his family, friends and everyone who had known him.

Harrogate RUFC’s commercial chair, Mike Cowling, who played alongside Squires, described him as one of the club’s greatest players. Cowling said that when he joined in 1976, Squires was already an established international and “probably the best right winger in the world at the time,” noting that injuries had limited his appearances for England. He added that although Squires was not the biggest player, he made up for it with his speed, elusiveness, and finishing abilities.

Cowling also praised Squire’s character, saying he was “the most amazing person,” humble, and never made a fuss about his talent, calling it an honour to have played alongside him.

The news of Squire’s death comes shortly after the passing of rugby icon Joyce Churchill, who died at 99, and former South African rugby referee Max Baise.

