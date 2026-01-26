Training footage disclosed a heated clash involving Waratahs forward Miles Amatosero, prompting disciplinary action from Rugby Australia

New signing Angus Scott-Young sustained a facial injury during the confrontation, leading to scrutiny over internal standards and player welfare

Amatosero now faces a suspension that could impact the Waratahs’ pre-season preparations and early momentum ahead of the new Super Rugby Pacific campaign

New video circulating online has shed light on a heated training clash that resulted in NSW Waratahs second-rower Miles Amatosero receiving a four-match suspension ahead of the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Jake Gordon of the Waratahs leads out the Waratahs during the round 13 Super Rugby Pacific match between NSW Waratahs and Queensland Reds. Image: Matt King

Source: Getty Images

The Waratahs confirmed the sanction over the weekend, describing the matter only as a “training incident”. However, reporting from the Sydney Morning Herald suggested the confrontation left new recruit Angus Scott-Young nursing a fractured eye socket having been struck several times during the session.

In a statement, Rugby Australia and the Waratahs stated the 23-year-old lock will be sidelined for four fixtures, though the punishment may be reduced:

“Miles Amatosero has been suspended for four games following a formal review into a training ground incident. The suspension can be reduced to two matches subject to successful completion of counselling and education programmes.”

If the reduction is granted, the towering 6’8 (125kg) forward would only miss the Waratahs’ upcoming pre-season meetings with the Queensland Reds and ACT Brumbies.

Footage shows multiple flare-ups

Clips released by Code Sports and later shared widely on social media show tempers boiling over between Amatosero and the 6'4, 108kg Scott-Young during opposed training. Several teammates can be seen intervening as the scuffle appeared to unfold across more than one exchange.

Telegraph Sport posted the footage on X (formerly Twitter), sparking wide reaction across the rugby community.

The altercation has drawn comparisons to infamous training fights from past seasons, including Alun Wyn Jones vs Jake Ball in Wales camp and the Josh Lewsey vs Danny Cipriani incident that left the Wasps fly-half briefly unconscious. However, unlike those episodes, this confrontation has not remained behind closed doors due to the injuries involved.

@mata_rat:

''Why did he have to throw punches. He deserves some time in jail.''

@RobbieTimo15766:

''Nothing wrong with a bit of biff-rugby is a contact sport after all.''

@nickstrix:

''How does a player get suspended at training?''

@OAPreece:

''That's when you know training is going well.''

@Ra76Rugby:

''I don’t know Amatosero background but he has been exemplary everywhere he’s gone. IMO this is irreconcilable.''

The Waratahs pose with the trophy during the round six Super Rugby AU match between the Waratahs and the Reds at Sydney Cricket Ground. Image: Cameron Spencer

Source: Getty Images

Waratahs preparing for season opener

Following their pre-season trials, the Waratahs will begin their Super Rugby Pacific campaign with three consecutive home fixtures. They will welcome the Reds and Fijian Drua before a round-three bye, followed by the Hurricanes in round four.

Amatosero returned to Australian rugby in 2024 after three seasons with French Top 14 side Clermont Auvergne, where he made 31 senior appearances including 10 starts.

In July 2025, another dramatic incident happened during a rugby match when a player assaulted the referee after he was shown a red card. Springboks veteran Eben Etzebeth, also found himself in trouble with the law after his altercation with Wales star, Alex Mann, in November and was slapped with a 12 weeks ban.

Erasmus reacts to Etzebeth's red card

Briefly News earlier reported that Rassie Erasmus shared his views on Etzebeth's red card in the Springboks' emphatic victory over Wales in Cardiff.

The South African rugby coach gave his opinion concerning the justification of the red card without holding back.

Source: Briefly News