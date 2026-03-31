Concerns first emerged last week when Leo Cullen disclosed that RG Snyman had picked up a significant injury and would be sidelined for an extended spell.

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That expected absence has now been clarified following additional medical assessments, and the update is far from encouraging.

Snyman has sustained a ruptured ACL in his right knee, an injury incurred during a heavy collision with Alex Samuel in a recent United Rugby Championship fixture.

This marks the third ACL injury of his career. While the damage is to his opposite knee this time, recovery timelines for such injuries typically fall between six and nine months.

Snyman likely to miss bulk of Springbok campaign

At 31, Snyman is now expected to sit out the July internationals, along with the much-anticipated four-Test series against the New Zealand All Blacks scheduled for August and September.

A return later in the year remains a possibility, potentially in time for the end-of-season tour, but the South Africa national rugby union team will need to explore depth options in the meantime.

Several alternatives exist within the squad. Jean-Luc du Preez is capable of slotting into the second row, while experienced figures such as Jean Kleyn, Salmaan Moerat and Franco Mostert provide additional cover. Established names including Eben Etzebeth, Ruan Nortje and Lood de Jager are also in contention, although de Jager is still working his way back to full fitness.

There is also scope for emerging talent JJ van der Mescht to break into the setup.

2026 Springbok Fixtures

International:

20 June: Springboks vs Barbarians — Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Gqeberha

Nations Championship:

4 July: South Africa vs England — Ellis Park, Johannesburg

11 July: South Africa vs Scotland — Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

18 July: South Africa vs Wales — Kings Park, Durban

Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry:

22 August: South Africa vs All Blacks — Ellis Park, Johannesburg

29 August: South Africa vs All Blacks — DHL Stadium, Cape Town

5 September: South Africa vs All Blacks — FNB Stadium, Johannesburg

12 September: South Africa vs All Blacks — M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, USA

Once-off Test:

27 September: Australia vs South Africa — Optus Stadium, Perth

Nations Championship (November Tour):

7 November: Italy vs South Africa — Venue TBC

13 November: France vs South Africa — Stade de France, Paris

21 November: Ireland vs South Africa — Aviva Stadium, Dublin

27–29 November: Finals Weekend — Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, London

Source: Briefly News