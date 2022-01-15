Tennis player Sloane Stephens and soccer player Jozy Altidore have married at a beautiful wedding

The pair tied the knot at the St Regis Bal Harbour Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida, on January 1

Stephens took to her social media accounts to share breathtaking moments from their quintessential nuptials

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Professional tennis player Sloane Stephens and soccer player Jozy Altidore have married in a gorgeous wedding at the St Regis Bal Harbour Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida.

The pair, who have known each other since they were middle schoolers growing up in Florida, made their engagement public in April 2019, Vogue reports.

Despite the prevailing pandemic, Sloane Stephens and Jozy Altidore navigated the challenges of COVID to have the wedding of their dreams on January 1.

Tennis Star Sloane Stephens and Soccer Player Lover Jozy Altidore Marry in Beautiful Wedding Photo credit: Sloane Stephens

Source: Instagram

Stephens, who won the 2017 US Open and planned the event herself, was excited to see her vision executed on the big day.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The wedding proceeded without a hitch, with Stephens wearing a custom beaded Galia Lahav couture gown donned in diamonds, an ornate headpiece, and a classy up-do.

Altidore wore a classic tuxedo look as they walked down the aisle surrounded by an array of flora and palm trees beneath a mirrored archway.

Stephens took to her social media account to share some of the best moments from the nuptials.

See some of the photos and a video below:

Pretty lady in simple dress does white wedding with only 2 guests in viral pics

Speaking of weddings, Briefly News previously reported that a lady having a simple wedding occasion choice had made her the toast of the internet.

This is as her wedding choice is in sharp contrast with the flamboyant manner in which wedding occasions are usually organized. Only two male and female guests witnessed their wedding occasion.

In photos shared on Facebook group Rant HQ Extension, the couple also rocked simple outfits for the occasion. While the lady wore a simple white dress covering her knees, the groom could be seen in a tucked-in shirt and pants.

Source: Briefly News