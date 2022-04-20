Dede Robertson: Wife of Renowned Televangelist Pat Robertson Dies at 94

Dede Robertson, the wife of CBN's Pat Robertson who presented the 700 Club religious show for 50 years, is dead but the cause of death remains unknown

Dede and Pat met at Yale University and the two ran away to get married because she was Catholic and he was from the Baptist church, meaning their parents would never agree to the marriage

When Pat said God had told him to sell his possessions and preach to the poor, she stood by him and they later built the CBN after he bought a small TV station in Virginia

Dede Robertson, a founding board member of the Christian Broadcasting Network and wife of renowned televangelist Pat Robertson, is dead.

Ran flagship programme

Pat ran the flagship programme of the network, the 700 Club, for over 50 years before stepping down last fall.

According to NBC News, Dede died Tuesday, April 19, at her home in Virginia Beach. Dede, 94, became a born-again Christian several months after her husband found his faith. The two met at Yale University in 1952 and started a journey that would see them own the giant network that is now a household name.

Lived in New York

Initially, they lived in a roach-infested commune in New York before Pat Robertson bought a small television station in Virginia and built it into the CBN.

When Pat decided to run for president in 1988, his wife campaigned by his side.

“Mom was the glue that held the Robertson family together,” said Gordon Robertson, one of her four children, and the president and CEO of CBN.

“She was always working behind the scenes. If it weren’t for Mom, there wouldn’t be a CBN," he added.

Adelia “Dede” Elmer was born to middle-class catholic Republicans residing in Columbus, Ohio. She got her bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University and a master’s in nursing from Yale.

Son of a Southern Baptist

On the other hand, Pat was the son of a Southern Baptist, Democratic U.S. senator. Eighteen months after meeting, they ran off to be married by a justice of the peace, because neither family would approve of their marriage.

In 1987, Dede told the Associated Press that her husband was interested in politics until he found religion. He shocked his wife by pouring out their liquor and removing a nude print off the wall because of his newfound love for the Lord.

They later moved into the commune in Bedford-Stuyvesant because Pat said God instructed him to sell all his possessions and preach to the poor.

Tempted to go back

Dede was tempted to go back to Ohio but she had promised to stay and that's what she did.

Dede believed that women should not work outside the home while their children are young unless they must. She brought up her kids and later worked as a nursing professor after they joined school.

Dede represented the U.S. on the Inter-American Commission of Women, which was established to ensure recognition of women’s human rights.

She was also on the board of Regent University, which her husband founded.

Pat Robertson said in a statement that his wife “was a woman of great faith, a champion of the gospel, and a remarkable servant of Christ who has left an indelible print on all that she set her hand to during her extraordinary life.”

