Adorable little TikTok user has Mzansi people smitten with his fire dance moves and swag

TikTok user @kingliam042 dropped the sweetest Makhwapheni TikTok dance challenge video

Mzansi fans let the kid know that they have his vote and they love the way he dresses

Tiny Tiktokkers are the cuteste! This little man has people marvelling at his moves, and his latest Makhwapheni TikTok dance challenge has been delivered!

Source: TikTok

Kids make everything better while, at least most of the time. When it comes to TikTok dance videos, they definitely add a different level of hype!

Handsome young man does Makhwapheni TikTok dance challenge

TikTok user @kingliam042 is the cutest little influencer with the littest swag and on-point dance moves. His most recent Makhwapheni TikTok dance challenge video blew up, and it has a lot to do with how adorable he is!

The outfit and the confidence, how can your heart not smelt?! Take a look:

Mzansi hypes their little man and his latest dance challenge

Yes, baby boy! Mzansi cannot get enough of this kid, his style and that adorable swag that he oozes in every single post.

Read some of the hype from loyal fans:

@Suga'T ausi Tumi said:

“So neat and handsome boy boy Stay protected my boy.”

@Cleo-kay Mofokeng said:

“So cute”

@MOOSH_ said:

“so handsome my love.”

@Chonkoza said:

“Love this young man come to South Africa for more moves.”

@Siphethile Maling226 said:

“Please don't hurt my daughter one day, please. ”

Source: Briefly News