The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has become an official member of the BRICS bloc

The move is seen as a strategic step to strengthen economic cooperation and diversify alliances

The bloc is expected to double in size with incoming members including the UAE, Egypt, Iran, and Ethiopia

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia has officially become a member of the BRICS bloc, expanding the group beyond its original composition of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

The kingdom's foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, emphasised the significance of joining Brics as a beneficial channel for strengthening economic ties.

Saudi Arabia expands global alliances

According to BusinessLIVE, the bloc's enlargement will soon include new members like the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Iran, and Ethiopia, reflecting Saudi Arabia's pursuit of diversified alliances amid geopolitical tensions between the US and China.

Concerns about Gulf security

While maintaining strong ties with the US, Saudi Arabia has increasingly taken an independent path, driven by concerns about the US commitment to Gulf security.

Dynamics in global South cooperation

The expansion of BRICS aligns with the group's ambition to champion the interests of the Global South. However, it's noteworthy that Argentina declined an invitation to join the bloc in November.

SA citizens weigh in

South Africans took to social media to share their thoughts on the recent development of Saudi Arabia joining BRICS.

Sphiwe Mthalane mentioned:

"Great news, in BRICS we believe."

Godwill Busani Mdabantu Ndukwana asked:

"Will it still be called BRICS?"

Xolani Msadafu Mtshali said:

"The BRICS dream will come true this year."

Theo Jabulani wrote:

"Does that mean the name BRICS will change to something else?"

Russell Narunsky posted:

"Great and remind me again how this makes a difference in our lives as mere mortals."

Ayanda Mbele added:

"Just an overrated international stockvel doing the bidding of China."

