`Grieving widower John Cromar had a sigh of relief when he found a missing wallet that contained precious photos of his late wife who died early this year

Cromar lost the wallet together with its contents while on a train trip to his niece’s home in Rayleigh

When they put up a plea on Facebook, his niece received a message informing her that the wallet had been found

It was an emotional moment for grieving husband John Cromar, whose wife died on New Year’s Day, when he was reunited with a missing wallet in which her photos were tucked.

Cromar's wife Tracey died when she fell down the stairs at home and broke her neck. Photos: John Cromar.

After losing his wife Tracey, Cromar was devastated when he also misplaced precious photos of her, an incident that made him seek help from social media. Echo News reports that the widower had kept photos of Tracey in his wallet when he lost it during a train trip to his niece’s home in Rayleigh.

Missing wallet found

Cromar and his niece Terri Harrison spent the whole of Sunday looking for the wallet in vain, but she promised him that they would continue the following day. When she woke up the next day, there was a message on Facebook informing her that the missing wallet had been found.

“A lovely lady who works at Queen’s Hospital had put a post on a Hockley Facebook group that had gone viral and had been shared more than 600 times," Terri revealed.

The pair set up a meeting with the lady who handed them the wallet, complete with all the cherished photos. She expressed how ecstatic John was to find the highly-prized item, so much that he was just crying with happiness.

“It just shows how lovely people can be that so many went out of their way to share it and try and find him. It was a little miracle,” an elated Terri continued.

Wallet had more memorabilia

Cromar's wife Tracey died in the early morning hours of New Year's Day this year aged 59 when she fell down the stairs in their home and broke her neck.

Apart from the wife, the missing wallet also had photos of his late father John, uncle Robert who was shot dead about 20 years ago, and another niece named Amy who was hit by a drunk driver in 1989.

“He was so upset when he lost the wallet as he had it for more than thirty years and hasn’t taken those photos out once, bless him,” Terri said.

She added that Cromar had always kept the photos given the tragic circumstances that surrounded the deaths of those he loved, so the photos meant a lot to him.

