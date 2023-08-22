Spanish soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales has apologised for kissing Fifa Women's World Cup champion Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent

The kiss garnered criticism, with Rubiales initially avoiding addressing the situation

Netizens are not satisfied with the apology and still want Rubiales to face serious consequences

AUSTRALIA - The Spanish soccer federation chief, Luis Rubiales, has issued an apology for giving Fifa Women's World Cup champion Jenni Hermoso an unsolicited kiss on her lips.

Spanish soccer boss Luis Rubiales has apologised for kissing Fifa Women's World Cup champ Jenni Hermoso without her consent.

Source: Getty Images

Rubiales had received intense backlash for the action and refused to address the situation after the fact, saying it was time to celebrate.

Spain had an enormous victory against England on Sunday, 20 August, winning 1-0 at the World Cup finale. During the award ceremony, Rubliales reportedly acted inappropriately and pulled Hermoso in for a kiss.

Soccer star says she did not like the kiss

Following the incident, the world champ told her teammates in the locker room that she did not like being kissed on the lips by Rubiales, reports TimesLIVE.

Hermoso later downplayed the incident after she was asked by reporters and said she wanted to focus on celebrating the world cup. She also stated that she had a great relationship with Rubiales and he was just showing her affection.

Rubiales said the controversy surrounding the kiss had tarnished the World Cup celebration.

"I want to say I am sorry because this is the greatest success in our history for women's football, and one of the greatest in general, being the second World Cup that we have achieved. This somewhat tarnished the celebration," said Rubiales.

A video of the apology was shared by The Guardian.

Neitzens weigh in on Rubliales' apology

@Xee_GP said:

"Finally! At first, he was being so cheeky and arrogant about it. Guess the backlash has just become too much to handle."

@Amaji27Ma said:

"It wasn't an apology."

@ankaramedina said:

"What’s the point of Rubiales begging Jenni for his apology, bruh??? it’s his fault for abusing Jenni with no consent. Isn’t that so weird to beg the victim to make a video with the abuser? Very ridiculous."

@alexibaceta23 said:

"There’s only one consequence here that would be fit, Rubiales should not be able to stay in his position as president of the federation any longer."

@dermotmcorrigan said:

"Luis Rubiales has not been able to brazen his way past criticism this time. His 'apology' yesterday showed he still did not understand the seriousness of his acts after the final. So his position as federation president really should be under threat."

