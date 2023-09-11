Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales has resigned amid controversy over his unsolicited kiss of footballer Jenni Hermoso

Rubiales faced global backlash for the kiss and claimed to have resigned after listening to advice from friends and family

Netizens have welcomed his resignation as he faces legal action with a case of sexual assault

MADRID - Spanish football federation boss Luis Rubiales has tendered his resignation weeks after kissing footballer Jenni Hermoso at the Women's Fifa World World Cup medal ceremony in Sydney.

Rubiales received global backlash for the unsolicited kiss and spent weeks refusing to properly apologise and acknowledge his actions.

Luis Rubiales resigns for his 'dignity'

According to eNCA, Rubiales was already suspended for his actions when he decided to resign. In a television interview, Rubiales said friends and family advised him to step down and think about his dignity.

"(Family and friends) say to me, 'Luis, you need to focus on your dignity and continue your life. If not, you are going to damage people you love and the sport you love,' " said Rubiales.

Rubiales forcefully kissed Hermoso after the Spanish women's team won the World Cup. The unsolicited kiss was caught on camera and he was seen holding her head and kissing her.

Luis Rubiales faces legal action

According to SABC News, Rubiales faces legal action after a Spanish prosecutor filed a case of sexual assault and coercion for his actions.

Last week, Hermoso filed a criminal complaint against Rubiales. The former federation boss claimed the kiss was consensual.

Netizens celebrate Luis Rubiales's resignation

@symply_epic said:

"It was about bloody time, the drama was unnecessary."

@KamigakikuMbise said:

"Should be in jail now."

@AnnOlivarius said:

"How to resign like a Martyr to Feminism: 3 weeks of temper tantrums, two hours of self-pity on Piers Morgan, invoke your daughters (classic), claim 'the streets' are with you, and of course, don't ever apologise to Jenni Hermoso and the team."

@GrahamJ49056621 said:

"Took too long, embarrassing for Spain."

@In_Mutatio said:

"Firing him and banning him from participating in and heading football associations events in the country is the only course of action that will be a commensurate response by RFEF."

