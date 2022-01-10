The 79th edition of the Golden Globes award was held on Sunday January 9 but the ceremony was untelevized

The Golden Globe Awards are a moment for celebrities to come together and celebrate each other's work

This year, the best films and television shows were recognized via Twitter and Will Smith bagged himself an award

The 79th edition of the prestigious and much anticipated Golden Globe Awards was held on Sunday, January 9 and despite the fact that it was untelevised, hard work and talent were duly recognised.

According to Marca, the decision to do the award outside TV was the Hollywood Foreign Press Association attempt to fix its bad reputation.

Will Smith and others win Golden Globes award Photo credit: @goldenglobes

Source: Instagram

The best films and television shows were recognized via Twitter with Succession snagging Best Television Series - Drama.

See the list of full winners below:

Full list of winners - TELEVISION

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA

Mj Rodriguez - Pose

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA

Jeremy Strong - Succession

BEST TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Hacks - HBO/HBO Max

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Jean Smart - Hacks

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

The Underground Railroad - Amazon Prime Video

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Michael Keaton - Dopesick

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

Sarah Snook - Succession

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

O Yeong-Su - Squid Game

Will Smith's role in King Richard snagged him an ward in the category below.

Full list of winners - MOTION PICTURES

BEST MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA

The Power of the Dog - Netflix

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA

Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA

Will Smith - King Richard

BEST MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

West Side Story - 20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Rachel Zegler - West Side Story

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick...Boom!

BEST MOTION PICTURE - ANIMATED

Encanto - Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

BEST MOTION PICTURE - NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE (FORMERLY FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

Drive My Car (Japan) - Janus Films

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

BEST DIRECTOR - MOTION PICTURE

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

BEST SCREENPLAY - MOTION PICTURE

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE - MOTION PICTURE

Hans Zimmer - Dune

BEST ORIGINAL SONG - MOTION PICTURE

