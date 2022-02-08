Nick Cannon took many by surprise after he announced that he is expecting his 8th child with model Bre Tiesi

Despite the fact that the entertainer faces backlash with every announcement, it hasn't stopped him from making more babies

Kevin Hart decided to surprise Cannon with a gift guaranteed to help him slow down the rate at which he gets women pregnant

Just like many, comedian and actor, Kevin Hart, seems to be tired of Nick Cannon's almost constant announcement about welcoming new kids.

Cannon is expecting his 8th child with Bre Tiesi and as usual, attended the reveal party as the father of many confirmed that he will be having a boy.

Kevin Hart sends Nick Cannon a special gift

Perfect Valentine's gift

Seeing as Valentine's day is fast approaching, Hart decided to send a gift to Cannon, one which should prevent the world from the news of a ninth child.

Cannon took to his Instagram page with a photo of himself standing by a vending machine full of condoms with a smug look on his face.

"Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums"

No more excuses

Kevin also took to his page with the same photo and noted that Cannon now has no excuse because the condoms are free.

"I see u got my gift @nickcannon ….GOTCHA BITCH!!!!!! ….Now u don’t have an excuse because the condoms are free ‍♂️‍♂️☺️☺️ #PrankWars."

Reactions

tuunique:

"They know what you need! Now take their advice."

stac125:

"You ain’t gone use them so what’s the point."

itsbobbibitch:

"He’s gonna need to restock by march lmaooo."

kingskid_kai:

"Dang well he ain’t got an excuse no more."

badgalshayshay:

"U got him the best gift he needed that."

Nick promises to do better by his baby mamas

Nick Cannon backtracked about his mixed emotions since the world learned he is expecting another baby. The TV host poured his heart out about the loss of his son while gearing up for another child.

His late son’s mom took to her Instagram stories to express that Nick’s conversation didn’t particularly sit well with her.

She explained that it was painful hearing her baby daddy talk about their baby in a light that didn’t honour his legacy.

Source: Briefly News