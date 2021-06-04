Sacred Relationship on StarLife has many unexpected twists this July. After trying to unearth the truth behind Karan’s death, Mishti and Abir announce their plans to grow their family. However, things do not go as planned in Sacred Relationship episodes that follow as the doctor reveals the couple’s inability to bear a child. What will they do to fix the situation? Keep reading Sacred Relationship teasers below to find out.

Abir and Mishti’s love continues to face obstacles in Sacred Relationship (Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke) on StarLife. The couple’s quest to do what they believe is right by going against family beliefs regarding arranged relationships and marriages lands them in endless trouble.

Sacred Relationships teasers for July 2021

The upcoming episodes of Sacred Relationship on StarLife will leave you with mixed reactions and the urge to keep watching. Will Abir’s mother, Meenakshi, accept her son’s choice and stop interfering in his marital issues? Read the following teasers for more on what is coming up on Sacred Relationship July episodes.

Thursday, 1st July 2021 (Episodes 292 and 293)

Abir gives Kuhu and Mishti the go-ahead to organize a doll wedding celebration for Ketki. While trying to unearth some truth, Abir comes across some astonishing details.

In Sacred Relationship episode 293, Abir seeks answers from Kuhu regarding the letters. Meanwhile, Varun vows to discover the truth and steals his way into the Raajvansh home in the middle of the night.

Friday, 2nd July 2021 (Episodes 294 and 295)

The family is lost for words when Kuna arrives at the house while Pural helps Abir find a solution to a particular issue. Later, Varun and Nirmala do not tell Abir the truth.

In Sacred Relationship episode 295, Varun wants to make Mishti’s deeds know as the family goes shopping. On the other hand, Abir lands on some mind-boggling details.

Saturday, 3rd July 2021 (Episodes 296 and 297)

Abir and Varun disagree regarding Karan’s passing away, and the latter puts forth an ultimatum. Later, Abir starts thinking about what Varun told him as other family members have fun at the ceremony.

Mishti comes to Abir’s rescue when she discloses the truth regarding the passing away of Karan as the entire family looks on. Meanwhile, Nirmala put forth certain conditions for Meenakshi.

Sunday, 4th July 2021 (Episodes 298 and 299)

Meenakshi apologizes to Mishti and promises to ensure she does not step into jail. Later, Abir and Meenakshi come across strange details in Karan’s postmortem report.

In Sacred relationship episode 299, Varun receives an ultimatum from Mishti. Later, Ketki discloses astonishing details regarding her pregnancy after being accosted by Abir.

Monday, 5th July 2021 (Episodes 300 and 301)

Nirmala is ready to do what Mishti orders him to do as the Raajvansh household plots something. Elsewhere, Kuhu blames Mishti for acting terribly during the Haldi celebrations held for Ketki and Varun.

In this episode of Sacred Relationship on StarLife, Mishti wants to make Varun’s plans known as the latter desperately tries to locate his cell phone. All the details from the night of the accident flood her mind.

Tuesday, 6th July 2021 (Episodes 302 and 303)

In Sacred Relationship episode 302, Abir comes to Mishti’s defence after Varun starts abusing her. Later, members of the family come together to celebrate.

Abir and Mishti share a dance at the place they are staying while Kunal gives Kuhu a gift he got for her. Later, Mishti sees a weird stain on the party’s décor.

Wednesday, 7th July 2021 (Episodes 304 and 305)

In Sacred Relationship episode 305, Mishti and Abir hold a special performance as the family looks on. Meanwhile, Kuhu is angered by a weird detail on her magazine cover.

Kunal and Abir try to make Kuhu and Mishti feel better after engaging in a fight. Meenakshi is not happy about the incident as things start deteriorating following the fight.

Thursday, 8th July 2021 (Episodes 306 and 307)

Kunal and Abir make up their minds to go away from the house to ensure Mishti and Kunal learn their lesson. Later, Menakshi is angered by their actions.

An infuriated Meenakshi accosts Kuhu and Mishti as they try to steal their way into the house. A downhearted Mishti later cries as she looks at Abir’s photos.

Friday, 9th July 2021 (Episodes 308 and 309)

Mishti and Kuhu later make up their minds to set aside their differences to make Kunal and Abir come back. Abir has suspicions regarding their reconciliation.

An infuriated Meenakshi prevents Kuhu and Mishti from coming back without Kunal and Abir. Mishi later makes attempts to steal her way into the Maheshwari home.

Saturday, 10th July 2021 (Episodes 310 and 311)

Kuhu is involved in an accident, and a panic-stricken Mishti contacts Abir for assistance. The situation seems to take a worse turn when Abir fails to believe her claims.

Mishti and Abir hold a discussion regarding kids while Kunal looks after Kuhu. Meenakshi’s weird conduct shocks Abir.

Sunday, 11th July 2021 (Episodes 312 and 313)

Mishti and Abir share a special moment as the families hold the Ganesh Ganesh Chaturthi ceremony. On the other hand, Jasmeet does all she can to create a rift between Mishti and Kuhu.

In this episode of Sacred Relationship on StarLife, Mishti and Abir announce their plans to have a child, and the family is happy with the news. The excitement does not last for long after the physician reveals a shocking fact to Abir.

Monday, 12th July 2021 (Episodes 314 and 315)

In Sacred Relationship episode 314, Kunal is not happy with how competitive Kuhu is and reprimands her. Elsewhere, an upset Mishti faints upon finding out about the physician’s report.

Mishti does not want to get out of her room despite the family’s attempts to make her unlock the door. Meenakshi then causes chaos in the Maheshwari household.

Tuesday, 13th July 2021 (Episodes 316 and 317)

The situation worsens when an angry Vishambar defends Mishti against Meenakshi. Meenakshi’s announcement leaves Abir in shock.

Vishambar wants Mishti to go away from the Raajvansh home, and Abir makes up his mind to leave as well. On the other hand, Kunal finds out disturbing details regarding the past.

Wednesday, 14th July 2021 (Episodes 318 and 319)

During this episode of Sacred Relationship on StarLife, Mishti is left speechless after Meenakshi attempts to take her life. Meenakshi then makes an unimaginable request to her.

Abir goes to see Rajshri to discuss life issues while Kunal is not ready to consider an idea put forth by Kuhu. Meanwhile, people are worried when Mishti starts acting strange.

Thursday, 15th July 2021 (Episodes 320 and 321)

In Sacred Relationship episode 320, Abir starts to worry after finding out that Mishti is nowhere to be found. He goes to accost Meenakshi about the issue as an infuriated Vishambhar arrives at the Raajvansh home.

In this episode of Sacred Relationship, Abir and Kunal try to find Mishti. Everyone is lost for words after Meenakshi puts forth a harsh proclamation.

Friday, 16th July 2021 (Episodes 322 and 323)

Abir is upset by the proclamation and makes up his mind to get away from the house with Mishti. On the other hand, Kunal comes up with a plan to ease the tension between Abir and Meenakshi.

During this episode of Sacred Relationship on StarLife, Meenakshi makes a radical decision when Abir settles on adopting a kid. Kunal attempts to persuade him to think about the idea of surrogacy.

Saturday, 17th July 2021 (Episodes 324 and 325)

In Sacred Relationship episode 324, Mishti and Abir reach a conclusion regarding having a kid. Meanwhile, Meenakshi gives Kunal an emotional request.

In this episode of Sacred Relationship on StarLife, Abir and Mishti leave Rajshri and Vishambhar in shock. Meanwhile, the request made by Meenakshi worries Kunal, and she later tries to find the best way to reveal everything to Kuhu.

Sunday, 18th July 2021 (Episodes 326 and 327)

When things get heated between Kuhu and Kunal, the former makes up her mind to leave the house. The advice from Rajshri makes Mishti hope for the best, but Abir attempts to diffuse the situation.

In this episode of Sacred Relationship on StarLife, Kuhu is not ready to forgive Kunal as she rebukes him. Varsha makes a surprising decision while Meenakshi attempts to exploit Kuhu.

Monday, 19th July 2021 (Episodes 328 and 329)

Abir and Mishti are lost for words after Kuhu accepts to be the surrogate mother for their child. The couple is later shocked by the news from the adoption organization.

In Sacred Relationship episode 329, Mishti and Abir give Varsha assurance about not letting Kuhu undergo surrogacy. Kuhu and Kunal attempt to persuade the couple into accepting the deal.

Tuesday, 20th July 2021 (Episodes 330 and 331)

During this episode of Sacred Relationship on StarLife, Varsha is angered by Kuhu’s decision to become the surrogate mum. Later, Meenakshi is surprised by Rajshri’s strange conduct.

Mishti and Abir are filled with worry after the sudden disappearance of Kuhu from the Raajvansh home. Elsewhere, Kuhu goes to a production agency hoping to run into SRK.

Wednesday, 21st July 2021 (Episodes 332 and 333)

Varsha discards everything that belongs to Kuhu as the Rajveensh family celebrates Abhir and Mishti’s significant announcement. On the other hand, Kuhu thinks about a particular opportunity that will change her life.

Rajshri castigates Varsha regarding her conduct while Mishti and Kuhu disguise themselves as Kunal and Abir in a fun way. Jasmeet later gives Kuhu a warning.

Thursday, 22nd July 2021 (Episodes 334 and 335)

In Sacred Relationship episode 334, Kuhu receives threats from Meenakshi while Mishti organizes something to surprise her. Later, Kuhu and Mishti have a disagreement.

Kunal attempts to make a furious Kuhu feel better while Mishti is guilt-ridden by her conduct towards her. Kuhu then makes a saddening decision.

Friday, 23rd July 2021 (Episodes 336 and 337)

Meenakshi attempts to change Kuhu decision to remove her pregnancy and pins her against Mishti. Mishti is left despondent by what Kuhu tells her.

Mishti and Abir face the bizarre emotional instability portrayed by Kuhu during Rajshri’s birthday celebrations. Elsewhere, Meenakshi goes to see her attorney in the middle of the night.

Saturday, 24th July 2021 (Episodes 338 and 339)

During this episode of Sacred Relationship on StarLife, Kuhu makes preparations for a baby shower and centers everything around her. During the ceremony, Kuhu is filled with envy when Abir gives Mishti a surprise.

In Sacred Relationship episode 339, Abir loses his cool and confronts Kuhu when she causes chaos. Jasmeet later tries to make Kuhu feel better.

Sunday, 25th July 2021 (Episodes 340 and 341)

In Sacred Relationship episode 341, Kuhu has a sinister plan to harm Mishti while Abir discovers some shocking details. Abir later accosts Kuhu upon Mishti’s return to the house.

Abir fails to understand why Kunal does not want to learn the facts then make an independent decision. Later, Mishti disguises herself to assist Kuhu while Kunal makes a stern order.

Monday, 26th July 2021 (Episodes 342 and 343)

Abir prepares something to surprise Mishti. Later, Kuhu and Meenakshi argue, unaware that Abir is listening.

Abir makes up his mind to find out the truth regarding the deal made between Kuhu and Meenakshi. Mishti later faints after learning all the details from Abir.

Tuesday, 27th July 2021 (Episodes 344 and 345)

The sonograph test report leads to an argument between Mishti and Kuhu. Things do not end well as Kuhu ends up with a hurt hand after Mishti pours coffee on her.

Kunal is not happy when Mishti accosts Kuhu and makes her stop. Varsha discovers shocking details while the statements made by Kunal fill Kuhu with anxiety.

Wednesday, 28th July 2021 (Episodes 346 and 347)

Varsha storms into the Rajvaansh home to pick Kuhu, and Mishti tries her best to bring calmness. Later, Kuhu is heartbroken upon seeing the divorce documents.

Abir makes a decision that surprises Meenakshi while Kunal defends Parul. Mishti tries to make Meenakshi feel better, but the outcome is not good.

Thursday, 29th July 2021 (Episodes 348 and 349)

Varsha does not want to release Kuhu when Kunal and Abir come to the Maheshwari household. Mishti is not ready to alter her decision regarding moving with Abir to another house.

Kunal makes an emotional request to Abir as they reminisce about their good old days. Meenakshi later puts forth a surprising deal before Mishti.

Friday, 30th July 2021 (Episodes 350 and 351)

Meenakshi is determined to make Mishti and Abir alter their decision. There are celebrations at the Rajvansh home, but Abir has suspicions regarding Meenakshi’s actions.

Meenakshi joins Mishti and Kunal to ensure Kuhu returns home. Kunal later discovers that Kuhu is not at the Maheshwari home.

Abir

He reveals to the family about his and Mishti’s decision to have kids. However, things turn for the worst when the doctor’s report shows a disheartening truth. After finding out that they cannot have children, they opt to go for surrogacy.

Kuhu

She strikes a deal with Meenakshi and later notifies Mishti and Abir about her decision to become their surrogate mother. Soon after getting pregnant, her relationship with Mishti is strained, and she even attempts abortion. Will she carry the pregnancy to the end?

The above Sacred Relationship teasers reveal how entertaining upcoming episodes are going to be. What is better than snuggling in a warm blanket on a couch and tuning in to your favourite show in the evenings? The Indian series airs on StarLife from Mondays to Sundays at 9.00 p.m. and 9.30 p.m.

