StarLife Family Secrets teasers for July 2021: Ladoo is kidnapped

Anami’s reluctant return to Lal Mahal proves to be worse than she expected. She is left desolate when her foster brother Ladoo is abducted in her presence. Will she locate him on time? Below are Family Secrets teasers for more.

Family Secrets, also called Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, is a fascinating story about Anami, Satrupa’s estranged daughter. She was given away at birth by her mother, who later brings her back to her royal family in Lal Mahal when she is a teenager. She faces endless secrets and scandals in the family and wishes to return to her foster parents. Will she ever heal from her past wounds?

StarLife Family Secrets teasers July 2021

How will Anami bear the challenges she faces in her biological home? Will she return to her foster family in Banaras to escape? Here are the teasers for Family Secrets July episodes.

Thursday, 1st July 2021 (Episodes 97 and 98)

Anami reprimands her foster brother Ladoo for being rude to his seniors. Later, Ladoo overhears Sudha’s sinister scheme as he tries to get away from Anami. Will he reveal the plan to his sister?

Ladoo is abducted when he is with Anami, and Satrupa assists in the search. Where did the abductors take him?

Friday, 2nd July 2021 (Episodes 99 and 100)

The thought of Ladoo missing makes Anami sad, while Adhiraj and his people continue looking for his whereabouts. Will he be found safe?

Adhiraj tries to offer comfort to desolate Anami. Later, she gets a package from Ladoo’s abductors.

Saturday, 3rd July 2021 (Episodes 101 and 102)

Satrupa looks after her daughter Anami and later goes away from the Mahal after learning details regarding Ladoo. What is she planning?

Satrupa offers Sudha’s brother Purushottam an appealing offer in exchange for Ladoo’s freedom. Will he let Ladoo go?

Sunday, 4th July 2021 (Episode 103)

Satrupa manages to rescue Ladoo and also trap Purushottam. After her plan works, Satrupa is not ready to take Ladoo to his foster sister. Why?

Monday, 5th July 2021 (Episodes 104 and 105)

Satrupa has no plan of returning Anami’s foster brother home. She goes back without him and lies about what happened. Why is she acting weird?

Satrupa continues to act hypocritically as she offers Anami a shoulder to lean on. What will Anami do when she discovers the truth?

Tuesday, 6th July 2021 (Episodes 106 and 107)

Sudha attacks Satrupa, but Anami manages to rescue her. Anami later discovers a portrait of Ladoo in Satrupa’s handbag. Will this discovery lead her to Ladoo?

Anami discovers another portrait of Ladoo inside the vehicle. Later, Satrupa goes to Baldev’s place and finds him hugging his mistress Sudha. Will she ever forgive him?

Wednesday, 7th July 2021 (Episodes 108 and 109)

Satrupa and Ladoo are held by Purushottam at gunpoint, while Adhiraj and Anami look for ways to save them from his grasp.

Purushottam wants Ladoo to disclose the identity of the person who kidnapped him. Meanwhile, Sudha does the unimaginable.

Thursday, 8th July 2021 (Episodes 110 and 111)

Satrupa and Anami start to worry when Ladoo is unable to speak. On the other hand, Sudha has not stopped driving fear into Ladoo.

Sudha reveals that she will end Anami’s life if Ladoo makes her dirty secret known. Meanwhile, Anami is convinced that the individual who abducted Ladoo is around Lal Mahal, and she cooks a plan to discover them.

Friday, 9th July 2021 (Episodes 112 and 113)

Anami works together with Adhiraj to plan her own abduction, hoping that the incident will make Ladoo talk. Will it work?

Anami is excited when Ladoo regains his voice. Meanwhile, Sudha is afraid that her secret will be discovered and decides to shut Ladoo before he talks.

Saturday, 10th July 2021 (Episodes 114 and 115)

Sudha’s plan to do something terrible to Ladoo does not work as expected. Meanwhile, Satrupa is also worried that Ladoo will make Anami aware of her secret.

Adhiraj wants Sudha to offer an explanation for the short circuit at the Lal Mahal while Anami plays a trick on Satrupa.

Sunday, 11th July 2021 (Episode 117 and 118)

Anami is desperate to get out of the Lal Mahal through the singing group. Elsewhere, Vikramaditya discusses Anami’s safety with Adhiraj.

Adhiraj is unhappy with Anami’s decision to leave the Lal Mahal. However, Anami and Ladoo secure their escape with the support of Narottam and Poonam.

Monday, 12th July 2021 (Episodes 119 and 120)

Adhiraj gets involved in Anami’s plan to run away with Ladoo, while Satrupa is shocked when she cannot find them.

Anami informs Madhu and Murari that they are in a difficult situation. Also, Murari adivices Ladoo, Adhiraj, and Anami to make a trip to Haripur.

Tuesday, 13th July 2021 (Episodes 121 and 122)

Adhiraj, Ladoo, and Anami do not want the police to discover them on their journey to Haripur. However, Satrupa attempts to seek them out.

Ladoo, Anami, and Adhiraj do not want to be discovered by the police force. On the other hand, Satrupa is angry because Adhiraj is part of Anami’s escape plan.

Wednesday, 14th July 2021 (Episodes 123 and 124)

Adhiraj delivers Ladoo and Anami to Murari and Madhu without any problem. At the same time, Anami decides it is best to take her family far away from Satrupa.

Anami sees her house burning down, and it shocks her. Adhiraj, on the other hand, apprehends the person behind the burning, but will he get information about the person that sent the arsonist?

Thursday, 15th July 2021 (Episodes 125 and 126)

Satrupa destroys Anami’s house, and Anami promises to get her revenge. Meanwhile, everyone, including Satrupa, could not believe the incident.

Anami becomes depressed after Adhiraj announces his decision to leave for home. Also, Satrupa challenges Sudha because she thinks that Anami has been killed.

Friday, 16th July 2021 (Episodes 127 and 128)

Anami wants to go back to the Lal Mahal to avenge Satrupa, while Satrupa performs the Mannat Puja to make Anami come back.

Anami falsely tells Satrupa that Madhu and Murari have died in the fire incident, while Satrupa is determined to claim Anami’s heart.

Saturday, 17th July 2021 (Episodes 129 and 130)

Anami is surprised to see the ritual for Madhu and Murari’s funeral. Also, Sudha suspects Anami of hiding a secret.

Anami and Adhiraj discuss, and she mistakenly shares her love for him. On the other hand, Sudha puts Anami to the test; she wants Ladoo to shave his hair in preparation for the ritual.

Sunday, 18th July 2021 (Episodes 131 and 132)

Anami and Adhiraj decide to meet up somewhere, while Satrupa is surprised when Anami declares that she wants to work at Royal Steel.

Satrupa observes a change in the relationship between Anami and Gayatri. Adhiraj’s arrest shocks Anami.

Monday, 19th July 2021 (Episodes 133 and 134)

Adhiraj is released on bail through Dhiru's effort, and she tells Satrupa about her wrongdoings. Meanwhile, Anami insists that Adhiraj has done nothing wrong.

Satrupa is displeased with her father’s support for Dhiru. At the same time, she finds out that Sudha entered her room and did an outrageous thing.

Tuesday, 20th July 2021 (Episodes 135 and 136)

Anami accuses Satrupa of abducting Ladoo and tells her the reason for leaving. However, this information surprises Satrupa, and Dhiru warns Adhiraj about Anami.

Anami and Adhiraj share a romantic conversation, while Adhiraj gets Anami a surprise present afterwards. Vikramaditya decides to reprimand Satrupa after a heated altercation.

Wednesday, 21st July 2021 (Episodes 137 and 138)

Ladoo prevents Satrupa from being jailed by Anami. Ladoo, Poonam, and Anami want to bake Adhiraj a cake.

Anami thinks about what Dhiru had told her and decides to ignore Adhiraj. However, Damo tells Satrupa that she could not sing the recording.

Thursday, 22nd July 2021 (Episodes 139 and 140)

Adhiraj does not want Anami to stop talking to him, and he continues to profess his love to her. How will Anami take this confession of love?

Anami thinks about Adhiraj’s proposal, but Gayatri warns her against making a quick decision. Will Anami accept the proposal and say I do?

Friday, 23rd July 2021 (Episodes 141 and 142)

Adhiraj is unhappy when Anami rejects his love, while Anami informs him that she has to think about it. Will Anami accept Adhiraj’s proposal?

Satrupa persuades Anami to celebrate her birthday. Meanwhile, Anami and Madhu are excited to be talking after a long separation.

Saturday, 24th July 2021 (Episodes 143 and 144)

Anami decides to celebrate her birthday, while Satrupa and Gayatri ask a fashion designer to help choose Anami’s party dress. Will Anami go for a new style?

Satrupa asks Adhiraj to stay away from Anami’s birthday party. Then, Gayatri shows Anami how to walk around in heels.

Sunday, 25th July 2021 (Episode 145 and 146)

Anami wants to organize her birthday party in a familiar way. Elsewhere, Avdhoot is hellbent in ruining Anami’s life before Anami’s foster mother arrives in Lal Mahal.

Madhu and Anami meet privately on her birthday, while Satrupa and Gayatri advise Anami on her choice of birthday attire.

Monday, 26th July 2021 (Episodes 147 and 148)

Dhiru stops Adhiraj from attending Anami’s birthday party. However, everyone at the party is impressed with Anami’s look and speech. Nevertheless, Avdhoot and Kamini are determined in making her life difficult.

Anami gets scared when a reporter starts asking her some private questions. But then, Anami hugs Adhiraj and professes her love for him.

Tuesday, 27th July 2021 (Episodes 149 and 150)

Avdhoot plays the recording of a phone call made by Satrupa during the party. Meanwhile, Anami is convinced that Satrupa was the brain behind the fire incidents in her house. Is this true?

Sudha is excited because Satrupa is getting all the blame, while Sher Singh reveals that Satrupa is innocent of the allegations during an interrogative session. Who would be blamed for the incident?

Wednesday, 28th July 2021 (Episodes 151 and 152)

Adhiraj informs Gayatri and Anami about the revelations of Sher Singh, and this surprises his listeners. Satrupa and Anami share a warm embrace, while a rude surprise awaits Sudha.

Narottam proves that Sudha is the guilty party, and Adhiraj apprehends her. Meanwhile, Anami chooses to share information about her parents with Satrupa. Narottam and Baldev reunite.

Thursday, 29th July 2021 (Episodes 153 and 154)

Baldev and Narottam become friends again, and Narottam tells the truth behind Varsalya’s demise. Also, Anami wants Narottam to remain in Lal Mahal.

Season finale as Anami informs Satrupa that Murari and Madhu are not dead. Also, everyone gets the shock of their life when Vatsalya arrives, while Baldev reconciles with Dhiru and Narottam.

What happens to Family Secrets cast?

Family Secrets on StarLife stars some of India’s finest actresses and actors, including Narayan Shastri as Satrupa, Mahima Makwana as Anami, Sangita Ghosh as Sudha, and Ankit Siwach as Adiraj. What happens to the characters in Family Secrets July episodes?

Ladoo

He overhears Sudha’s sinister plan and is later abducted by her brother Purushottam. After being discovered, Sudha makes him lose his voice to silence him and later threatens to kill Anami if he discloses her secret.

Anami

She is left desolate after the abduction of Ladoo. Her mother Satrupa knows what happened but fails to reveal the truth. Her brother is later discovered, and she devises a plan to unearth the identity of his abductor.

StarLife is the place to be this July, as seen from the above Family Secrets teasers. Will Anami leave her inheritance in Lal Mahal to return to Banaras? The show airs from Mondays to Sundays at 7.00 p.m.

