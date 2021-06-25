Top South African celebrities who died in 2021 and causes of death

South African celebrities who died in 2021 are irreplaceable talented souls with brilliant minds. It hurts the entire country when SA celebrities pass away. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has snatched many celebrities in South Africa. People are worried and asking themselves, "when will these heartbreaking celebrity deaths stop?"

South African celebrities who died in 2021. Photo: @Muzi Nkomonde (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The South African actors' fraternity has lost some of the best actors in the country. The actors who died recently had grand plans to revolutionize the entertainment industry. Thanks to them, people had begun noticing impressive changes in the industry. The dead leaders and professionals who were celebrities were also working on the same goal in their areas of specialization.

South African celebrities who died in 2021

Mzansi has lost many promising souls this year, including politicians and media personalities. However, most of the South African celebrities who died recently were in the acting and music industries. These celebrities shared strong bonds with their fans. Here is a list of famous people from South Africa whose deaths are still fresh on people's minds.

1. DJ Mzwandile Nzimande

DJ Mzwandile wearing a Loxion Kulca brand's T-shirt. Photo: @Tshifhumulo Nesengani

Source: Facebook

The 44-year-old DJ Wandi died at the Olivedale Clinic in Johannesburg. He had just tested positive for COVID-19. His exact time of demise was 9:00 am on Wednesday 13th January 2021. He left behind his wife Hlapo and three daughters named Senzi, Zandi and Zwelethu. The deejay is the founder of the famous Loxion Kulca clothing brand.

2. Jackson Mthembu

The Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, announcing the COVID-19 regulations and directives in Pretoria, South Africa. Photo: @Sydney Seshibedi

Source: Getty Images

The later South African political figure died of COVID-19 complications. The 62-year-old Minister in the Presidency contracted the virus on 11th January and passed away on 21st January. Mzansi will always be grateful for his anti-apartheid activism in the 1970s.

3. Jonas Gwangwa

Jonas Gwangwa performing at the memorial service of late jazz legend Dorothy Masuka in the Johannesburg Theatre. Photo: @Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The 83-year-old South African jazz musician passed away on Saturday, 23rd January 2021, after struggling with health complications for two years. He used his talent to fight the apartheid government for decades.

Jonas was nominated for an Oscar for composing the theme song of the 1987 film titled Cry Freedom. He took his last breath two weeks after his wife's death. This year's 23rd was also the 3rd death anniversary of a legendary South African jazz artist called Hugh Masekela.

4. Kabelo Molopyane

Kabelo Molopyane was a Motsweding FM's radio presenter. Photo: @KeaMorake

Source: Twitter

Motsweding FM's DJ KB Molopyane was 46 years old when he died. The Ragoga Gee breakfast show host passed away on Sunday morning, 17th January 2021. Kabelo was good at entertaining people in the Setswana language. He started working for Motsweding FM in 2002, and people loved him throughout the 19 years he hosted the morning show.

5. Lindiwe Thembekani Ndlovu

Actress Lindiwe Ndlovu's using African traditional dress and adornments as acting costumes. Photo: @Khanyisa Tyoda

Source: Facebook

The actress died in her sleep on Monday morning, 11th January 2021. She fell sick in the morning around 3:30 am and was rushed to the hospital but did not make it. Thembekani celebrated her 44th birthday a few days before she passed away.

Lindiwe Ndlovu was among the few award-winning South African actresses. Some of the shows she featured in were Erfsondes, Isono, Soul City, Scandal!, Backstage, Ga Re Dumele, and Home Affairs.

6. Luzuko Nteleko

Actor Luzuko Nteleko in a black shirt. Photo: @PopPulseSA

Source: Twitter

Luzuko's death is among recent deaths in South Africa. Losing him was a blow to veteran SA male actors who believed he would make Mzansi proud internationally. Nteleko's family confirmed he succumbed to stage four brain cancer on Monday, 21st June 2021.

Doctors diagnosed Luzuko with brain cancer two years ago. The late South African actor appeared in shows like Muvhango, Zone 14, and Ring of Lies. The 36-year-old Luzuko had a unique comic nature and fluently spoke Xhosa, Sotho, Zulu, Xitsonga and English.

7. Menzi Ngubane

Actor Menzi Ngubane relaxing in a comfortable seat. Photo: @Esat Coast Radio

Source: Facebook

Actor Ngubane was on Generations as Sbusiso Dhlomo, and Isibaya as Judas. He was among the most famous South African actors for decades. Fans were disappointed when Menzi did not act in The Queen season 5 in 2020 because of sickness. Doctors diagnosed him with kidney failure in 2012 and performed surgery on him in 2014. He died in March 2021 at the age of 56.

8. Noxolo Maqashalala

Someone in a green jacket standing beside actress Noxolo Maqashalala. Photo: @PopPulseSA

Source: Twitter

Noxolo was among the most loved South African soapie actresses. A post mortem revealed the Diamond City show's actress died of natural causes. The police found her dead at her apartment in Honeydew, Johannesburg, on 12th March 2021. She was laid to rest in KwaBhaca in Eastern Cape on Friday, 19th March 2021.

9. Sam Phillips

Veteran actor Sam Phillips in a black godfather hat and eyeglasses. Photo: @Channel24

Source: Twitter

On 16th January 2021, South Africa mourned the death of the 72-year-old actor, director, producer, writer, and music composer. He was among the first Black actors to perform on SABC TV 2 in 1980 in a multiracial show named Lysistrata. He acted in more television programs afterwards, including Soul City, Backstage, and Isibaya.

10. Sindisiwe van Zyl

Dr Sindisiwe kept short hairstyles. Photo: @Sindisiwe van Zyl

Source: Facebook

Sindi van Zyl was known as the people's doctor because she was a medical doctor and Kaya FM show host. Dr Sindi died on Saturday morning, 10th April 2021, in a Johannesburg-based hospital. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 and admitted to the hospital before kicking the bucket.

Most South African celebrities who died in 2021 left unerasable footprints in the hearts of many. Mzansi appreciates them for touching people's lives. The entertainers put smiles on people's faces and unknowingly helped many people to heal from depression. The politicians and professionals also did the same in a thousand different ways. May their souls rest in eternal peace.

