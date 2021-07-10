Pokemon makes people millionaires in a blink of an eye. Some players who sold the most expensive Pokemon cards in 2021 made more than a quarter a million US dollars. The game looks promising because the cards' value is continuously increasing. So, which Pokemon cards are worth the money?

A man counting Pokemon cards. Photo: @John Keeble

Experienced Pokemon players scramble for the most expensive Pokemon cards in 2021. Investing in the market's most reputable collections is a wise decision. Both traditional and new ones can be valuable.

30 most expensive Pokemon cards in 2021

How can I check the value of my Pokemon cards? Use a Pokemon card value scanner. It is an app that tells you how much a Pokemon is worth. So, what are the 30 most valuable Pokemon cards?

1. 1998 Pikachu Promo Holo Illustrator ($375,000 in February 2021)

Pikachu Holo Promo Illustrator. Photo: @JoeOrlandoPSA

What is the most valuable Pokemon card? Holo Pikachu Illustrator fetched between $195,000 to $200,000 over the years and $375,000 in February 2021. Art contestants in Japan only made 40 of these in 1998.

2. 1998 Blastoise Galaxy Holo #009/165R ($360,000 in January 2021)

Blastoise Galaxy Holo. Photo: @TheGatheringNC (modified by author)

They were created in 1998 and hit international markets the following year. Blastoise #009/165R Commissioned Presentation Galaxy Star Hologram as the only one the public has seen.

3. Black Star Ishihara GX ($247,230 in April 2021)

Black Star Ishihara GX. Photo: @PokeGuardian

In 2017, Pokémon Company's staff gifted Tsunekazu Ishihara this GX Promo on his 60th birthday. He is the company's founder. The Ishihara was roup sold in April 2021 for $247,230.

4. 1999 1st Edition Shadowless Charizard #4 ($220,574 in October 2020)

Shadowless Charizard. Photo: @TCGCardSearch (modified by author)

Shadowless Holographic Charizard was released in 1999. The shiny Charizard's uniqueness is not having a shadow underneath the dragon. It is the most expensive Pokemon card Charizard.

5. Pikachu Illustrator Promo ($195,000 in May 2021)

Pikachu Illustrator Promo. Photo: @getFANDOM

Pikachu Illustrator Promo has original art that Atsuko Nishida made. There are 39 copies, but PSA certified only ten. eBay disposed one in 2016 at $54,970.

6. Kangaskhan Holo #115 ($150,100 in October 2020)

Kangaskhan Holo #115. Photo: @followbacksen (modified by author)

Families participated in the 1998 Mega Battle tournament in Japan. PWCC described the Kangaskhan as the third-rarest card. For more than 20 years, only three copies have been sold.

7. 2000 1st Edition Neo Holo Lugia #9 ($144,300 in May 2021)

Neo Holo Lugia #9. Photo: @Legenday Poker Network

PWCC finds Neo Holo Lugia the most difficult Pokemon to grade due to multiple misprints and errors in the early TCG Neo Genesis. A BGS 10 Pristine copy was sold for $144,300 in May 2021.

8. 2000 1st Edition Holo Lugia No. 9 ($129,000 in November 2020)

Holo Lugia #9. Photo: @TCGCardSearch (modified by author)

It is the first English Holo Lugia; therefore, it was expected to be expensive. The rare Holo Lugia card was roup sold for $129,000 in November 2020.

9. 2006 World Championships Trainer No. 2 ($110,100 in February 2021)

World Championships Trainer No. 2. Photo: @TCGCardSearch (Modified by author)

The World Championships Trainer was first awarded to the 2006 contest in Anaheim, California. Only three copies were issued that year, and PWCC sold it for $110,100 in February 2021.

10. 1995 Topsun Charizard ($ $98,850 in February 2021)

Japanese Topsun Charizard. Photo: @PokeGuardian

The Japanese Topsun's blue back proves that it is among the first original Charizard Pokemon cards released in 1995. Therefore, it fetched a hefty prize this year.

11. Super Secret Battle No. 1 Trainer ($90,000 in July 2020)

Super Secret Battle No. 1 Trainer. Photo: @toyzntech (modified by author)

It has a Japanese Pocket Monsters Trading Card Game's logo and Hideki Kazama's unique artwork. The winner of the 1999 Secret Super Battle tournament in Tokyo walked away with it.

12. Umbreon Gold Star Holo ($70,000 in June 2021)

Umbreon Gold Star Holo. Photo: @TCGCardSearch (modified by author)

It was not so surprising for the Gold Star Umbreon to fetch $70,000 in June 2021. Gamers who had accumulated over 70,000 XP points were the only ones who qualified to place bids.

13. 1998 Japanese Promo Magikarp ($66,100 in February 2021)

Japanese Promo Magikarp. Photo: @HighEndVGSearch (modified by author)

Shogakukan's Magazines in Japan held a contest for students in 1998 and awarded the winners a Magikarp trophy. In February 2020, the Magikarp was sold for $66,100 at the PWCC roup sale.

14. 1999 Japanese Tropical Mega Battle ($65,100 in October 2020)

Japanese Tropical Mega Battle. Photo: @bargainplaceuk

Twelve Tropical Winds were made in 1999, and one was traded for $65,100 in PSA Gem Mint 10 condition during The Tropical Mega Battle in Honolulu, Hawaii.

15. Charizard EX Dragon Frontiers #100 ($60,065 in October 2020)

Charizard EX Dragon Frontiers #100. Photo: @HighEndVGSearch (modified by author)

It is an extension of the 2005 Ex Deoxys TCG, and you can only have one of these cards in the deck. The card is darker than other versions and stands out because of its active fire-breathing dragon.

16. Summer Battle Road ($60,000 in December 2020)

Summer Battle Road. Photo: @tcgnoheya

Fifty-one people bid on the 1999 Summer Battle Road in the December 2020 PWCC roup sale, and the final price was $60,000. The first Mew Victory Orb winner played in the 1998 battle.

17. 1999 Tropical Mega Battle Trainer No. 2 ($50,300 in October 2020)

Tropical Mega Battle Trainer No. 2 Trainer. Photo: @HighEndVGSearch (modified by author)

The player who will get the Japanese Tropical Mega Battle Trainer will be lucky. PWCC traded them for $50,300 in October 2020. The Mega Battle's value might skyrocket at any time.

18. 1st Edition Blastoise Shadowless Base Set ($45,100 in November 2020)

Blastoise Shadowless Base Set. Photo: @HighEndVGSearch

Blastoise Shadowless Base Set comes second after Charizard in the list of the most sought-after collections by gamers. It was created in 1999 and sold for $45,100 towards the end of 2020.

19. Ex Deoxys Holo Rayquaza #107 ($45,100 in December 2020)

Ex Deoxys Holo Rayquaza #107. Photo: @HighEndVGSearch

Rayquaza is an Emerald's Game Boy Advance version. It came out in 2005 from Ex Deoxys as a TCG expansion.

20. 1995 Topsun Holofoil Charizard No.6 ($37,600 in October 2020)

A Topsun Holofoil Charizard. Photo: @Brandon Bissoondyal (modified by author)

Pokemon curators are nostalgic about the 1999 Topsun Holofoil Charizard No.6. After PSA grading it, Topsun Holofoil was sold towards the end of 2020 at $37,600.

21. 1st Edition Chansey #3 ($36,877 in November 2020)

Chansey #3 Base Set. Photo: @followbacksen (modified by author)

TCG curators adore North America's Shadowless Base Sets, which were invented in 1999. The first Shadowless version's value shot from $20,000 in 2019 to $36,877 in November 2020.

22. 2010 World Championship Master's Key ($26,900 in August 2020)

World Championship Master's Key. Photo: @Tradenatural (modified by author)

Brilliant TCG gamers who won the 2010's World Championships held in Waikoloa Village, Hawaii, were awarded a Master Key's card. It was sold for $26,900 in August 2020 after eleven years.

23. Charizard Gold Star Dragon ($25,405 in February 2021)

Charizard Gold Star Dragon. Photo: @followbacksen

The 2004's Charizard Dragon Frontiers has always been among the top 20 most valuable cards in the international games. The Holo Dragon fetched $25,405 in February 2021's PWCC roup sale.

24. 2004 Team Rocket Returns Torchic No. 108 ($25,400 in December 2020)

Team Rocket Returns Torchic No. 108. Photo: @bargainplaceuk

Its value has run into hundreds of thousands in some roup sales. However, gamers rarely negotiate the price because they understand its worth, especially that of the pristine copy.

25. Crystal Charizard Skyridge ($25,100 in November 2020)

Crystal Charizard Skyridge. Photo: @HighEndVGSearch

Wizards of the Coasts printed it in 2003 with an iconic E-reader design. In November 2020, the upgraded version of the Charizard jewel was sold for $25,100 in the PWCC roup sale.

26. Espeon and Umbreon POP Series 5 ($22,000 in February 2021)

Umbreon POP Series 5. Photo: @THighEndVGSearch

Japanese versions are more valuable than the English Espeon and Umbreon Gold Stars. Espeon and Umbreon Gold Star are rare because only 27 were released between 2004 and 2007.

27. 1999 1st Edition Shadowless Hitmonchan No. 7 ($23,100 in November 2020)

Shadowless Hitmonchan No. 7. Photo: @HighEndVGSearch

Why do you go for the first Hitmonchan collection, which can be as high as hundreds of thousands? They are more valuable than the 2nd version. Meanwhile, PSA grading determines the values of 2nd editions.

28. 1999 1st Edition Holo Mewtwo No. 10 ($23,100 in November 2020)

Shadowless Mewtwo No. 10. Photo: @TCGCardSearch (modified by author)

In the 90s pioneer base set contests, these Mewtwos were costly. The 2021 roup sale was quite expensive but worth it for the traders.

29. 1999 1st Edition Shadowless Venusaur ($22,615 in December 2020)

Shadowless Venusaur #15. Photo: @HighEndVGSearch

Since Shadowless Holo Venusaur is worth every penny, PWCC roup sold it for a whopping $22,615 in December 2020. Curators love its popularity and high value.

30. 1999 1st Edition Holo Mewtwo No. 10 ($22,000 in November 2020)

Holo Mewtwo No. 10. Photo: @HighEndVGSearch

There are two types of Shadowless Mewtwos. The first collection has the same symbol under the left corners, while the second collection has varying marks.

Collect the most expensive Pokemon cards now. Most of them are rare but having them gives you an upper hand when battling against other gamers.

