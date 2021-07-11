This week has seen South Africans loving the latest developments in the world of sport. Mzansi thought Pitso Mosimane’s son training with Barcelona FC meant the kid was destined for greatness. Chippa United have appointed Gavin Hunt as their new coach and Al Ahly is ready for the CAF final.

In addition, Banyana Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana has landed herself a new gig at Atletico Madrid and Royal AM are set to face the Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee on 17 July.

1. Al Ahly Coach Pitso Mosimane’s Son Was Not on Trial With Spain’s FC Barcelona

Following a number of images that have surfaced on the internet showing Pitso Mosimane’s son training with Barcelona FC, the coach’s agency has explained them. MT Sports says the son of the Al Ahly boss was not on trial with the Spanish La Liga giants but he was training with an academy in Cairo.

According to KickOff, the sports agency has set the record straight that the academy is based in Egypt but follows the European’s philosophy.

2. Trigger Happy Chippa United Announce Coach Gavin Hunt’s Appointment, SA Reacts

Chippa United have decided to put speculation to bed as they have just announced the appointment of coach Gavin Hunt. The hiring comes after the Chilli Boys chairman Siviwe Mpengesi was quoted by local media saying he wants a big gun.

Mpengesi’s club took to Twitter to unveil the former Kaizer Chiefs manager on Wednesday afternoon. The former Bidvest Wits boss left Amakhosi in May after a string of poor results in the DStv Premiership.

3. ‘Should I Declare War First’: Al Ahly’s Pitso Mosimane Ready for CAF Final Battle

Al Ahly mentor Pitso Mosimane is gearing up for an all-out assault on the CAF Champions League Final on 17 July.

The Egyptian giants face up against the might of Kaizer Chiefs in what promises to be a blockbuster encounter at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, Morocco in under two weeks time.

4.Banyana Banyana Star Thembi Kgatlana Lands New Diski Gig with Atletico Madrid

Banyana Banyana international star Thembi Kgatlana has just landed a new gig with the Spanish side, Atletico Madrid, on a two-year deal. The Banyana forward was unveiled by the club on Tuesday.

Kgatlana has also expressed delight in the move, saying she cannot wait to meet her teammates and that her dream is to work hard for the team.

The South African footballer completes her move from another outfit in Spain, Eibar, and expressed that she is happy to land such an opportunity.

5. Royal AM to Face PSL Disciplinary Committee on 17 July for Snubbing Play-off Games

Local media reports indicate that Royal AM are set to face the Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee on 17 July. The Durban-based club failed to honour their PSL play-off matches last month.

Royal continuously argued that they are the 2020/21 GladAfrica Champions and not Sekhukhune United who are now promoted to the DStv Premiership.

Led by businesswoman Shawn Mkhize, Royal opted to go to the South Gauteng High Court to challenge the announcement to crown Sekhukhune as eventual winners.

