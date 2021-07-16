Bheki Cele: "Receipts Or We Will Loot You Out Of Your House"

Police Minister Bheki Cele says the South African Police Services has launched an operation to retrieve stolen items

Cele stated that the police would be going house to house in areas looting took place and will require residents to show receipts for new

The police will be aided by the police in their search of items such as fridges, stoves and washing machines

Residents in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have been warned that they must present receipts for new items in their homes or face arrest, according to the Minister of Police Bheki Cele.

Malls, shopping centres and warehouses have been looted and properties have been damaged as a result of the disturbance caused by rioters in both provinces in the past week.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele has issued a warning to residents living near looted areas stating that they must prepare to provide the police with proof of purchase of goods. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Cele stated that citizens in and around looted areas needed to prepare their proof of purchase receipts for any new merchandise in their houses. This is a plan initiated by the police to retrieve stolen goods according to TimesLIVE.

Cele added that the police will be going door-to-door to search for items such flat-screen TVs, fridges, washing machines and stoves.

“Prepare the receipts because if we come there and there are no receipts and the items were looted, we will loot you out of your house.

“It is going to be a very tough time in many houses and many homes about SA because we will want to come into your house and you must give us the receipt of the appliance, and if you don’t have the receipt, hard luck,” Cele said.

Defence spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini stated soldiers deployed in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng will be taking the lead from the police and are only there to assist, according to a report by SowetanLIVE.

This means that soldiers will also assist the police in their search for stolen goods.

FlySafair Adds Flights From Durban To Help People Seeking To Leave KZN

Briefly News recently reported that flight company FlySafair has increased its flight schedule to assist passengers who wish to flee Durban as well as deliver much-needed relief to the city.

Due to the riots and looting that took place in KwaZulu-Natal a lot of roads were closed which meant that people were unable to leave, according to IOL.

They have added 38 flights to and from Durban, going to Cape Town, East London, Gqeberha and Johannesburg and will allow passengers to bring extra luggage.

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News, Gordon stated that the additional flights will be operational until Monday and the company would assess if more flights are needed next week. The airline has also been aiding charitable organisations that have been transporting much-needed supplies to the province.

Gordan said the company is always assessing where they can help but for now, they are doing the best they can by transport goods.

