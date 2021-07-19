Duduzane Zuma says the video clip of him saying protestors and looters should do so responsibly is being taken out of context

He denies any involvement in the instigation of the violent protests and looting seen in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week

He further added that inciting violence goes against what he believes in and says that he condemns all violence

Former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane Zuma maintains that he was not responsible for the riots that resulted in theft and property destruction in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

According to IOL, Duduzane participated in clean-up campaigns and reiterated that he does not have a social media account.

Duduzane Zuma says the video clip of him encouraging protestors and looters "to do so responsibly" has been taken out of context. Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

Source: Getty Images

Duduzane has been accused of inciting violence by encouraging those protesting for the release of his father from prison.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Duduzane stated that he was not instigating violence in a video clip posted on social media.

"The law enforcement can look at the whole clip, they will see that I was not instigating any violence," he said.

In the video clip, Duduzane can be heard saying:

"The people that are protesting and looting must do it carefully and responsibly."

Duduzane stated that law enforcement agencies should look at the video clip as a whole and will see that his video was taken out of context and blown out of proportion. He added his history and what he stands for are contrary to what he is being accused of.

He also stated that the short clip shared multiple times on social media forms part of an 11-minute video and should be viewed as a whole.

He further added that the video was taken three or four days into the unrest, in which he says he sought to detail to people that may have had a belief that he was part of the instigation, to dispute that belief.

Duduzane said that he condemned the violence as well as the large scale looting and destruction of property.

"I was trying to clear up certain misgivings, so I am definitely not the basis or origins of whatever is happening. I cannot be expected to take responsibility because I have not instigated any violence,” he said.

Fitch believes the impact of unrest on South Africa’s sovereign rating will be limited

Briefly News recently reported that credit ratings agency Fitch says looting and the violent protests that took place in the past week will have no direct influence on the country's economic development prospects, according to the Daily Maverick.

Fitch also believes that the unrest will also not heavily impact the debt score or plunge South Africa further into Junk Status.

“Fitch Ratings believes that the direct economic impact of riots in South Africa following the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma will be limited for the sovereign’s creditworthiness,” said the rating’s firm.

However, Fitch states that the violence raises concerns about social and political stability, and it may have an impact on fiscal policy.

