Prince Kaybee feels that the entertainment industry has become one big joke, hyping clowns over those who are actually talented

Sharing his views on social media, Kaybee reflected on how those who entertain make it over those who have the real talent

Fans agreed with what Kaybee had to say, however, they do feel entertaining the public is something you need to make it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Prince Kaybee is tired of seeing clowns make it while the real talent falls to the wayside. Juuuust because you can entertain people doesn’t mean you have what it takes, says Kaybee.

Taking to social media to air his frustrations, Kaybee made it very clear that popularity doesn’t mean you have skills. Kaybee sees strong talent getting looked over for those who put on a circus for the public and he is not a fan.

Prince Kaybee is sick of seeing people-pleasers make it over those who actually have talent. The entertainment industry is a mess, according to Kaybee. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Kaybee posted:

Peeps see where Kaybee is coming from and agree with his statement, however, they do feel that people-pleasing is a talent too, shame.

@Cellular_Jnr used Big Xhosa as an example:

@PhoshPk claims there is a radio station that is the prime example:

@GingerPepsi_Dee believes you need both talent and the ability to entertain to make it:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@PeakSaturn defended the entertainers, claiming it is a talent too:

Prince Kaybee calls on celebrities to use their voices and stop hiding among social chaos

The Free-State born musical artist took to Twitter to express a frustrated demand to industry figures in the limelight, reported Briefly News.

Following the country's violent looting outbreak in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, Prince Kaybee, as well as the likes of Somizi-Mhlongo, Thuso Mbedu, Kelly Khumalo, and Pearl Thusi expressed public opposition to the unlawful events.

With businesses destroyed, jobs lost, people injured and dead across KZN and Gauteng, Prince suggested that many entertainers are silent and out of sight.

"This is definitely not the time to keep your brand clean..., silence during injustices to protect false wealth. Stand for something man."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za