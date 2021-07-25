Weekly wrap: Lots of dancing videos and Mzansi warns Makhadzi

This week has seen Mzansi loving the dancing videos with three videos making it into the five most popular stories of the week.

Besides dancing videos Mzansi warned Makhadzi about getting involved with Mohale. A dad also gets a an amazing gift when he needed it most

Video of Schoolgirl Dancing Has Mzansi Impressed: “Stole the Whole Show”

A cute little girl has certainly left South Africans with their jaws dropped after interrupting a group of much older dancers to come through and steal the show. The adorable munchkin broke it down to some amapiano beats at what looks to be her school assembly.

This talented little girl is not shy when it comes to dancing. Images: @kulanicool/Twitter

Heading online, Twitter user @kulanicool shared the lively clip.

"She made my day," he captioned the post along with a fire emoji.

It seemed social media users shared similar sentiments towards the passionate little girl. In the clip, the pig-tailed kid interrupts her fellow dancers with the utmost confidence and certainly makes sure to join in on all the fun.

“Cute”: Adorable Mom & Daughter Turn Heads With Their Sweet Dance Moves

A local mom and daughter duo have got Mzansi talking after sharing their elaborate dance moves. The happy pair took to filming their antics and certainly had many South Africans wishing for a little munchkin of their own to fool around with.

Heading online, Twitter user @kulanicool shared the infatuating clip.

"This is cute," he captioned the post along with a fire emoji

In the adorable clip, it's clear that baba is following her mommy's lead. The precious little girl impressively copies every move her mom makes.

Mzansi Warns Makhadzi as She Warms to Mohale: "He's Gonna Loot You"

To say Makhadzi’s fans are overprotective of her would be an understatement. The Khadzi Nation expressed their concern after they saw their fave getting close with Mohale in an online interaction recently.

The innocent exchange is not new as Mohale has always been a huge Makhadzi fan.

Just recently he took to social media to send a good morning text to Makhadzi and Makhadzi alone. The dancer and singer responded and showed love to Mohale. It was on this post that her fans jumped in to advise her to be cautious.

Emotional Moment Kind Man Buys Homeless Single Father Hotel Room for a Week, Gifts Him R14k

A single dad, James Moss, had left the city of New York for Denver with hopes of a better living for himself and son but found luck unexpectedly.

Understanding Compassion reports that he had lived in a homeless shelter with his 2-year-old son while his job hunt continued.

As fate would have it, British writer and TV host Leon Logothetis happened to be in Denver on a 'kindness tour' and met James.

The man was impressed by James positive attitude to leaving despite going through hard time.

“Simunye”: South Africans Feeling Wowed by Video of Malcolm and Domestic Worker Thembi’s Dance Moves

There’s a new video that is trending on various social media platforms in Mzansi and it’s seriously keeping many warm amidst the cold front hitting many towns. The video clip comes from Tik Tok through Kiki_La_Coco.

The account holder’s video shows an employer and his domestic worker sharing a spontaneous dance. It seems Malcolm asked Thembi if she could dance, the lady said yes and the rest is history.

The viral video is keeping many entertained and the comments are proudly positive. Briefly News went to select a few reactions from the clip labelled, “Thembi can you dance?”

