Bob Odenkirk: age, height, children, wife, hospitalized, movies, shows, worth

Bob Odenkirk is famous for his role in Breaking Bad, which birthed Better Call Saul. Most people relate him to the foul lawyer named Saul Goodman in both TV shows. Before, he worked behind the scenes on several award-winning shows; hence, the need to unpack unknown facts about him.

Who plays Saul Goodman? Photo: @Today Show

Source: Facebook

Bob Odenkirk is an American actor, comedian, film producer, screenwriter, voice actor, TV director, TV producer and writer. He has been in the acting scene for more than thirty years. Some of his most successful projects include The Office, Incredibles 2, The Simpson. So, if you were asking, did Bob Odenkirk write for The Simpsons? Yes, he has written and directed several episodes of the show. His biography mirrors his journey to fame.

Bob Odenkirk's profile summary

Celebrated name: Bob Odenkirk

Bob Odenkirk Full name: Robert John Odenkirk

Robert John Odenkirk Father: Walter Odenkirk

Walter Odenkirk Mother: Barbara Odenkirk

Barbara Odenkirk Date of birth: 22nd October 1962

22nd October 1962 Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Berwyn, Illinois, U.S.

Berwyn, Illinois, U.S. Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christian

Christian Gender: Male

Male Age: 58

58 School: Naperville North High School

Naperville North High School Alma mater: Southern Illinois University

Southern Illinois University Occupation: Actor, Film Producer, Film director, Screenwriter, Television Director, Television producer, Comedian, Voice Actor, Writer

Actor, Film Producer, Film director, Screenwriter, Television Director, Television producer, Comedian, Voice Actor, Writer Notable works: Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, The Office

Years active: 1987–present

1987–present Salary: $200,000 per episode

$200,000 per episode Net worth: $16 million

$16 million Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Naomi Yomtov

Naomi Yomtov Children: Nathan Odenkirk, Erin Odenkirk

Nathan Odenkirk, Erin Odenkirk Brother: Bill Odenkirk

Bill Odenkirk Siblings: 6

6 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Lavender Grey

Lavender Grey Height: 5 ft 11 in (1.82 m)

5 ft 11 in (1.82 m) Weight: 70kg

70kg Instagram: therealbobodenkirk

therealbobodenkirk Facebook: Bob Odenkirk

Bob Odenkirk Twitter: @mrbobodenkirk

Bob Odenkirk's biography

Bob Odenkirk had his fair share of challenges growing up, and his hometown carries painful memories about his past. His parents divorced due to his father's alcoholism; hence, he vowed never to take alcohol. Instead, he focused on soaring high, and Bob Odenkirk's How I Met Your Mother, one of his projects, is a fans' favourite.

Bob Odenkirk's age

Robert John Odenkirk was born on 22nd October 1962 in Berwyn, Illinois, USA, to Walter and Barbara. His parents divorced; hence, he grew up under his mother's care. He will be turning 59 in October 2021.

Bob Odenkirk's TV shows

Bob Odenkirk The office. Photo: @SopitasFM

Source: Facebook

Robert attended Naperville North High School and graduated at 16. He joined a local college because he was worried he was too young to join a university. A year later, he joined Marquette University in Milwaukee and later transferred to Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois.

The university allowed him to grow his career as a comedian, writer, and actor. He performed at the Improv Olympic and shared a platform with Tim Meadows and Chris Farley. Between 1987 and 1991, he worked as a writer for Saturday Night Live and worked alongside Conan O'Brien and Robert Smigel.

Between 1995 and 1998, he worked on Mr Show, whose four seasons aired on HBO.

Bob Odenkirk in Breaking Bad

Saul Goodman actor. Photo: @Independent.ie Entertainment

Source: Facebook

Who plays Saul Goodman? In 2009, he joined AMC's Breaking Bad as Saul Goodman, a corrupt lawyer. His outstanding performance made him a regular on the series; hence, he was featured in Breaking Bad's third, fourth, and final season.

Apart from the shows mentioned above, he featured in the following TV shows,

Get a Life

The Dennis Miller Show

The Ben Stiller Show

The Jackie Thomas Show

Roseanne

The Larry Sanders Show

Late Night with Conan O'Brien

Tom

Life on Mars

Mr Show with Bob and David

Dr Katz, Professional Therapist

Seinfeld

The Dana Carvey Show

NewsRadio

Everybody Loves Raymond

Tenacious D

Space Ghost Coast to Coast

Just Shoot Me!

3rd Rock from the Sun

Curb Your Enthusiasm

The Near Future

Ed

Next!

The Andy Dick Show

Highway to Oblivion

Futurama

Less than Perfect

The Big Wide World of Carl Laemke

Slice o' Life

Arrested Development

Joey

Aqua Teen Hunger Force

Freak Show

Crank Yankers

Tom Goes to the Mayor

The Sarah Silverman Program

Derek& Simon

How I Met Your Mother

Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!

Mike Birbiglia's Secret Public Journal

Weeds

David's situation

Rules of Engagement

American Dad!

Glenn Martin DDS

The Goode Family

Team Spitz

The Life & Times of Tim

Check It Out! with Dr Steve Brule

Entourage

Let's Do This!

NTSF:SD:SUV::

Funny or Die Presents

The League

The Office

Comedy Bang! Bang!

Drunk History

Ghost Ghirls

Late Night with Jimmy Fallon

Trip Tank

Fargo

Tim & Eric's Bedtime Stories

Undone

No Activity

Nobodies

No Activity

W/ Bob & David

Better Call Saul

The Kominsky Method

Mom

The Simpsons

Corporate

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

Bob Odenkirk's movies

Bob Odenkirk Incredibles. Photo: @AFI FEST presented by Audi

Source: Facebook

What is Bob Odenkirk's latest movie? Apart from the lengthy Bob Odenkirk's series list, these are the films that comprise his filmography,

Wayne's World 2

Clean Slate

The Truth About Cats & Dogs

The Cable Guy

Hacks

Can't Stop Dancing

Monkeybone

The Truth About Cats & Dogs

Waiting for Guffman

Run Ronnie Run!

The Independent

Melvin Goes to Dinner

Cake Boy

My Big Fat Independent Movie

Let's Go to Prison

Sarah Silverman: Jesus Is Magic

The Brothers Solomon

Danny Roane: First Time Director

Super High Me

Relative Strangers

Operation: Endgame

Ass Backwards

Son of Morning

Blood Into Wine

Take Me Home Tonight

Tim and Eric's Billion Dollar Movie

The Giant Mechanical Man

The Spectacular Now

Movie 43

Dealin' with Idiots

Nebraska

Boulevard

I Am Chris Farley

The Post

Incredibles 2

Girlfriend's Day

Freaks of Nature

Long Shot

The Disaster Artist

Hell and Back

I Am Chris Farley

Nobody

Little Women

Dolemite Is My Name

Bob Odenkirk's net worth

Robert has an admirable wealth of experience in acting. He has featured in award-winning projects, and most of his fans always question what Bob Odenkirk's salary is. He earns $200,000 per episode. His net worth is approximately $16 million.

Bob Odenkirk's wife

Who is Bob Odenkirk's wife? In the early 1990s, Robert was allegedly linked to being in a romantic relationship with Janeane Garofalo, a fellow comedian, writer and actress. However, he is currently married to Naomi Yomtov.

Bob Odenkirk's children

In 1997, Bob Odenkirk married Naomi Yomtov, a producer. Naomi Odenkirk and her husband later worked together on several projects and have two children together.

Bob Odenkirk's height

How tall is Bob Odenkirk? He is 172 cm tall and weighs about 70kg.

Why is Bob Odenkirk in the hospital?

Is Bob Odenkirk alive? On Tuesday, 27th July 2021, the Better Call Saul star was rushed to hospital after he collapsed on a set in New Mexico. The news scared the show's fans. However, his family and representatives cleared the air by announcing that Robert had suffered a heart-related incident, although he was recuperating.

On Wednesday, 28th July 2021, the family representative issued a statement saying,

We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident,

According to allegations by TMZ, Bob Odenkirk required medical attention while on set filming the final season of Better Call Saul.

The family and crew thanked well-wishers for their prayers and messages. They asked the public to accord Bob Odenkirk privacy as he recovers. Fans are hopeful to see him back on the screens soon.

READ ALSO: What happened to Seann William Scott of the American Pie franchise?

Briefly.co.za recently published unknown facts about Sean William Scott. What happened to the American Pie star?

Sean William Scott had his most significant break in acting through his role as Stifler in American Pie. While the role earned him fame, many allege he committed career suicide by featuring in the franchise. Why so?

Source: Briefly.co.za