Bob Odenkirk: age, height, children, wife, hospitalized, movies, shows, worth
Bob Odenkirk is famous for his role in Breaking Bad, which birthed Better Call Saul. Most people relate him to the foul lawyer named Saul Goodman in both TV shows. Before, he worked behind the scenes on several award-winning shows; hence, the need to unpack unknown facts about him.
Bob Odenkirk is an American actor, comedian, film producer, screenwriter, voice actor, TV director, TV producer and writer. He has been in the acting scene for more than thirty years. Some of his most successful projects include The Office, Incredibles 2, The Simpson. So, if you were asking, did Bob Odenkirk write for The Simpsons? Yes, he has written and directed several episodes of the show. His biography mirrors his journey to fame.
Bob Odenkirk's profile summary
- Celebrated name: Bob Odenkirk
- Full name: Robert John Odenkirk
- Father: Walter Odenkirk
- Mother: Barbara Odenkirk
- Date of birth: 22nd October 1962
- Zodiac sign: Libra
- Place of birth: Berwyn, Illinois, U.S.
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Religion: Christian
- Gender: Male
- Age: 58
- School: Naperville North High School
- Alma mater: Southern Illinois University
- Occupation: Actor, Film Producer, Film director, Screenwriter, Television Director, Television producer, Comedian, Voice Actor, Writer
- Notable works: Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, The Office
- Years active: 1987–present
- Salary: $200,000 per episode
- Net worth: $16 million
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Marital status: Married
- Spouse: Naomi Yomtov
- Children: Nathan Odenkirk, Erin Odenkirk
- Brother: Bill Odenkirk
- Siblings: 6
- Hair colour: Brown
- Eye colour: Lavender Grey
- Height: 5 ft 11 in (1.82 m)
- Weight: 70kg
- Instagram: therealbobodenkirk
- Facebook: Bob Odenkirk
- Twitter: @mrbobodenkirk
Bob Odenkirk's biography
Bob Odenkirk had his fair share of challenges growing up, and his hometown carries painful memories about his past. His parents divorced due to his father's alcoholism; hence, he vowed never to take alcohol. Instead, he focused on soaring high, and Bob Odenkirk's How I Met Your Mother, one of his projects, is a fans' favourite.
Bob Odenkirk's age
Robert John Odenkirk was born on 22nd October 1962 in Berwyn, Illinois, USA, to Walter and Barbara. His parents divorced; hence, he grew up under his mother's care. He will be turning 59 in October 2021.
Bob Odenkirk's TV shows
Robert attended Naperville North High School and graduated at 16. He joined a local college because he was worried he was too young to join a university. A year later, he joined Marquette University in Milwaukee and later transferred to Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois.
The university allowed him to grow his career as a comedian, writer, and actor. He performed at the Improv Olympic and shared a platform with Tim Meadows and Chris Farley. Between 1987 and 1991, he worked as a writer for Saturday Night Live and worked alongside Conan O'Brien and Robert Smigel.
Between 1995 and 1998, he worked on Mr Show, whose four seasons aired on HBO.
Bob Odenkirk in Breaking Bad
Who plays Saul Goodman? In 2009, he joined AMC's Breaking Bad as Saul Goodman, a corrupt lawyer. His outstanding performance made him a regular on the series; hence, he was featured in Breaking Bad's third, fourth, and final season.
Apart from the shows mentioned above, he featured in the following TV shows,
- Get a Life
- The Dennis Miller Show
- The Ben Stiller Show
- The Jackie Thomas Show
- Roseanne
- The Larry Sanders Show
- Late Night with Conan O'Brien
- Tom
- Life on Mars
- Mr Show with Bob and David
- Dr Katz, Professional Therapist
- Seinfeld
- The Dana Carvey Show
- NewsRadio
- Everybody Loves Raymond
- Tenacious D
- Space Ghost Coast to Coast
- Just Shoot Me!
- 3rd Rock from the Sun
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- The Near Future
- Ed
- Next!
- The Andy Dick Show
- Highway to Oblivion
- Futurama
- Less than Perfect
- The Big Wide World of Carl Laemke
- Slice o' Life
- Arrested Development
- Joey
- Aqua Teen Hunger Force
- Freak Show
- Crank Yankers
- Tom Goes to the Mayor
- The Sarah Silverman Program
- Derek& Simon
- How I Met Your Mother
- Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!
- Mike Birbiglia's Secret Public Journal
- Weeds
- David's situation
- Rules of Engagement
- American Dad!
- Glenn Martin DDS
- The Goode Family
- Team Spitz
- The Life & Times of Tim
- Check It Out! with Dr Steve Brule
- Entourage
- Let's Do This!
- NTSF:SD:SUV::
- Funny or Die Presents
- The League
- The Office
- Comedy Bang! Bang!
- Drunk History
- Ghost Ghirls
- Late Night with Jimmy Fallon
- Trip Tank
- Fargo
- Tim & Eric's Bedtime Stories
- Undone
- No Activity
- Nobodies
- No Activity
- W/ Bob & David
- Better Call Saul
- The Kominsky Method
- Mom
- The Simpsons
- Corporate
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
Bob Odenkirk's movies
What is Bob Odenkirk's latest movie? Apart from the lengthy Bob Odenkirk's series list, these are the films that comprise his filmography,
- Wayne's World 2
- Clean Slate
- The Truth About Cats & Dogs
- The Cable Guy
- Hacks
- Can't Stop Dancing
- Monkeybone
- The Truth About Cats & Dogs
- Waiting for Guffman
- Run Ronnie Run!
- The Independent
- Melvin Goes to Dinner
- Cake Boy
- My Big Fat Independent Movie
- Let's Go to Prison
- Sarah Silverman: Jesus Is Magic
- The Brothers Solomon
- Danny Roane: First Time Director
- Super High Me
- Relative Strangers
- Operation: Endgame
- Ass Backwards
- Son of Morning
- Blood Into Wine
- Take Me Home Tonight
- Tim and Eric's Billion Dollar Movie
- The Giant Mechanical Man
- The Spectacular Now
- Movie 43
- Dealin' with Idiots
- Nebraska
- Boulevard
- I Am Chris Farley
- The Post
- Incredibles 2
- Girlfriend's Day
- Freaks of Nature
- Long Shot
- The Disaster Artist
- Hell and Back
- I Am Chris Farley
- Nobody
- Little Women
- Dolemite Is My Name
Bob Odenkirk's net worth
Robert has an admirable wealth of experience in acting. He has featured in award-winning projects, and most of his fans always question what Bob Odenkirk's salary is. He earns $200,000 per episode. His net worth is approximately $16 million.
Bob Odenkirk's wife
Who is Bob Odenkirk's wife? In the early 1990s, Robert was allegedly linked to being in a romantic relationship with Janeane Garofalo, a fellow comedian, writer and actress. However, he is currently married to Naomi Yomtov.
Bob Odenkirk's children
In 1997, Bob Odenkirk married Naomi Yomtov, a producer. Naomi Odenkirk and her husband later worked together on several projects and have two children together.
Bob Odenkirk's height
How tall is Bob Odenkirk? He is 172 cm tall and weighs about 70kg.
Why is Bob Odenkirk in the hospital?
Is Bob Odenkirk alive? On Tuesday, 27th July 2021, the Better Call Saul star was rushed to hospital after he collapsed on a set in New Mexico. The news scared the show's fans. However, his family and representatives cleared the air by announcing that Robert had suffered a heart-related incident, although he was recuperating.
On Wednesday, 28th July 2021, the family representative issued a statement saying,
We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident,
According to allegations by TMZ, Bob Odenkirk required medical attention while on set filming the final season of Better Call Saul.
The family and crew thanked well-wishers for their prayers and messages. They asked the public to accord Bob Odenkirk privacy as he recovers. Fans are hopeful to see him back on the screens soon.
READ ALSO: What happened to Seann William Scott of the American Pie franchise?
Briefly.co.za recently published unknown facts about Sean William Scott. What happened to the American Pie star?
Sean William Scott had his most significant break in acting through his role as Stifler in American Pie. While the role earned him fame, many allege he committed career suicide by featuring in the franchise. Why so?
Source: Briefly.co.za