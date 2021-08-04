Franklina: 11-year-old Primary 6 girl Makes House & 3 Cars out of Paper

An 11-year-old Ghanaian girl, Franklin, has been able to produce a beautiful toy house with three cars out of paper

She attends Kwaku Panfo M.A Basic School which is located in the Ga South Municipal Assembly and she is in primary 6

Since her works were shared on social media, the girl has been receiving great admiration

A talented Ghanaian girl by the name Franklina has amassed a lot of admiration on social media after her brilliant works were shared online.

The post was originally shared on the official Twitter handle of iGRED which works on SDGs’ aligned initiatives to promote GenderEquality, Education, Development & Safety of women & girls.

In pictures that were made public, the 11-year-old primary six student designed a beautiful house with three cars, all of which were made of just paper.

See the post with pictures below:

It is reported that the talented young girl attends Kwaku Panfo M.A Basic School which is located in the Ga South Municipal Assembly of the Greater Accra Region.

Social media reactions

Below were some heartwarming comments regarding Franklina's stunning creations.

@Ba_Sitt said:

Hmm..I used to do these kind stuff when I was in basic school..Chaley nobody go trend u oo..The teachers will just applaud you and that will be all..U send it back home..

@EsaiasMusik mentioned:

Congratulations to her, I started like this but its a whole different beautiful story today. Check out @streetsofgoldcrafts on IG. FF back so we can DM on how I could support her OK. Thank you.

SimiBhandari2 indicated:

What a talented young student. Her creation looks beautiful. Not only do I like the house she made out of cardboard, but also the vehicles. She definitely put a lot of hard work into this creation. Excellent job!

11-year-old Franklina Credit: @iGred_org

Source: UGC

