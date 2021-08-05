Rick Warren: Net worth, age, children, wife, illness, church, donations, salary.
Rick Warren is a highly influential pastor and best-selling author, having founded The Saddleback Church, the 8th largest church in America. He decided to use his fortune to uplift the community and his fame to form connections between churches worldwide. Described as the "Pope" of American Evangelism, Warren has clearly made an impact in his lifetime.
Following a missionary trip to Rwanda, Warren was inspired to create his "Purpose Driven" initiative, which focused on empowering the community. The goal was to focus on sustainable changes that ministries could make to the lives of the disempowered. Papa Rick connected over 160 churches of various denominations in this cause.
Rick Warren's profile
- Full Name: Dr Richard Duane Warren
- Nickname: Papa Rick
- Gender: Male
- Date of Birth: 28 January 1954
- Rick Warren's age: 67 in 2021
- Zodiac: Aquarius
- Place of birth: San Jose, California
- Current residence: San Jose, California
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Caucasian
- Eye colour: Blue
- Hair colour: Grey
- Height: 1.88 m
- Weight: 80 kg
- Siblings: Chaundel and Jim
- Rick Warren's wife: Kay
- Rick Warren's children: Matthew (deceased), Amy and Josh
- School: Doctor of Ministry from Fuller Theological Seminary
- Occupation: Pastor and best-selling author
- Rick Warren's church: Saddleback Church
- Rick Warren's net worth: $30 million
- Rick Warren's Instagram: @PastorRickWarren
- Twitter: @RickWarren
- Followers: 989k
- Facebook: @PastorRickWarren
- Website: pastorrick.com
Rick Warren's biography
Richard Warren was born in Ukiah, California, to Dot and Jimmy Warren, a Baptist Minister. He earned his doctorate in Ministry from Fuller Theological Seminary after attending California Baptist University and Southwestern Theological Seminary.
Pastor Rick Warren and his wife, Kay, formed the Saddleback Church in 1980 when they were both 26 years old. Warren's vision grew from a home Bible study group to the eighth largest church in America.
While thousands of Christians have followed Rick Warren's sermons for the past 42 years, his literature is also studied in over 200 000 churches. Due to medical reasons, however, Warren plans to retire in 2021.
Rick Warren's books
Warren has written over 40 books and was listed as one of the top ten Christian authors when "The Purpose Driven Life" sold over 30 million copies across continents. Here are just a few of his more popular publications:
- Rick Warren's Bible Study Methods: Twelve Ways You Can Unlock God's Word
- The Daniel-plan: 40 Days to a healthier life
- The Purpose-Driven® Church
- God's Power to Change Your Life (Living with Purpose)
- Words to Love By (children's book)
What denomination is Saddleback Church?
Pastor Rick Warren's sermons are based upon the Southern Baptist Convention, which is America's largest Protestant denomination. Saddleback also includes churches in Hong Kong, the Philippines, Argentina, and Germany, as well as international missionary programmes.
The Warren Family
Kay and Richard shared their vows on 21 June, 1975. They had three children together: Matthew, Amy and Josh. Sadly, his eldest struggled with mental health issues, and in 2013, Rick Warren's son took his own life. Pastor Rick Warren quotes from his private journal in a moving speech regarding his son's death and dealing with mental health issues. Since then, he has started an awareness campaign for mental health, which aims at educating people and removing the stigma.
'Our goal is, as we say, we crack the door open and then churches go, 'OK. If the diocese is doing this, if Saddleback's doing this, we can do this. And we'd love to see a movement started where people actually begin to say, 'We need to see this element added to our local ministry.'
What disease does Rick Warren have?
Recently diagnosed with spinal myoclonus, Pastor Warren has decided to retire in 2021. This rare neurological disease causes problems with vision and involuntary muscle spasms. These episodes are aggravated by an adrenaline spike, which is difficult to avoid during daily sermons.
What is Pastor Rick Warren's salary?
Warren is thought to earn about $350,000 per month from his ministry and book sales. In 2005, the pastor claimed to have given back to Saddleback Church 25 years' worth of income. He also resolved to stay off the ministry's payroll for the rest of his life. His net worth is estimated at $30 million, making him one of the richest American pastors.
How much does Rick Warren give to charity?
Richard and his wife live on the "reversed-tithe" system, where 10% is used for living expenses, and 90% of their income goes back into the church. Saddleback Church supports numerous charity organizations, including:
- Saddleback Emergency Relief Fund
- The Saddleback Church Food Pantries
- The PEACE Plan initiative
- Finishing the Task (FTT)
- The Celebrate Recovery ministry
- The Initiative for Vulnerable Children
Papa Rick Warren has shown his tremendous devotion towards uplifting the community and spreading the holy word. Although listed as one of the wealthiest American pastors, he and his wife chose not to live a lavish lifestyle. Instead, leading by example, Warren encourages generosity and dedication within his congregation.
