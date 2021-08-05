Rick Warren is a highly influential pastor and best-selling author, having founded The Saddleback Church, the 8th largest church in America. He decided to use his fortune to uplift the community and his fame to form connections between churches worldwide. Described as the "Pope" of American Evangelism, Warren has clearly made an impact in his lifetime.

Rick Warren claims to donate 90% of his income back into the Church, dubbed "reverse-tithing". Photo: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Following a missionary trip to Rwanda, Warren was inspired to create his "Purpose Driven" initiative, which focused on empowering the community. The goal was to focus on sustainable changes that ministries could make to the lives of the disempowered. Papa Rick connected over 160 churches of various denominations in this cause.

Rick Warren's profile

Full Nam e: Dr Richard Duane Warren

e: Dr Richard Duane Warren Nickname : Papa Rick

: Papa Rick Gender : Male

: Male Date of Birth : 28 January 1954

: 28 January 1954 Rick Warren's age : 67 in 2021

: 67 in 2021 Zodiac: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth : San Jose, California

: San Jose, California Current residence : San Jose, California

: San Jose, California Nationality: American

American Ethnicity : Caucasian

: Caucasian Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Hair colour : Grey

: Grey Height : 1.88 m

: 1.88 m Weight: 80 kg

80 kg Siblings : Chaundel and Jim

: Chaundel and Jim Rick Warren's wife : Kay

: Kay Rick Warren's children: Matthew (deceased), Amy and Josh

Matthew (deceased), Amy and Josh School: Doctor of Ministry from Fuller Theological Seminary

Doctor of Ministry from Fuller Theological Seminary Occupation: Pastor and best-selling author

Pastor and best-selling author Rick Warren's church : Saddleback Church

: Saddleback Church Rick Warren's net worth : $30 million

: $30 million Rick Warren's Instagram: @PastorRickWarren

@PastorRickWarren Twitter : @RickWarren

: @RickWarren Followers : 989k

: 989k Facebook : @PastorRickWarren

: @PastorRickWarren Website: pastorrick.com

Rick Warren co-wrote a new book, The Daniel Plan, that went to the top of New York Times' bestseller list. Photo: @GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Rick Warren's biography

Richard Warren was born in Ukiah, California, to Dot and Jimmy Warren, a Baptist Minister. He earned his doctorate in Ministry from Fuller Theological Seminary after attending California Baptist University and Southwestern Theological Seminary.

Pastor Rick Warren and his wife, Kay, formed the Saddleback Church in 1980 when they were both 26 years old. Warren's vision grew from a home Bible study group to the eighth largest church in America.

While thousands of Christians have followed Rick Warren's sermons for the past 42 years, his literature is also studied in over 200 000 churches. Due to medical reasons, however, Warren plans to retire in 2021.

Rick Warren and Joyce Meyer are some of the richest pastors in the world. Photo: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Rick Warren's books

Warren has written over 40 books and was listed as one of the top ten Christian authors when "The Purpose Driven Life" sold over 30 million copies across continents. Here are just a few of his more popular publications:

Rick Warren's Bible Study Methods: Twelve Ways You Can Unlock God's Word

The Daniel-plan: 40 Days to a healthier life

The Purpose-Driven® Church

God's Power to Change Your Life (Living with Purpose)

Words to Love By (children's book)

What denomination is Saddleback Church?

Pastor Rick Warren's sermons are based upon the Southern Baptist Convention, which is America's largest Protestant denomination. Saddleback also includes churches in Hong Kong, the Philippines, Argentina, and Germany, as well as international missionary programmes.

Pastor Rick Warren (R) and wife Kay Warren attend the Anti-Defamation League Entertainment Industry Dinner, 2014. Photo: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The Warren Family

Kay and Richard shared their vows on 21 June, 1975. They had three children together: Matthew, Amy and Josh. Sadly, his eldest struggled with mental health issues, and in 2013, Rick Warren's son took his own life. Pastor Rick Warren quotes from his private journal in a moving speech regarding his son's death and dealing with mental health issues. Since then, he has started an awareness campaign for mental health, which aims at educating people and removing the stigma.

'Our goal is, as we say, we crack the door open and then churches go, 'OK. If the diocese is doing this, if Saddleback's doing this, we can do this. And we'd love to see a movement started where people actually begin to say, 'We need to see this element added to our local ministry.'

What disease does Rick Warren have?

Recently diagnosed with spinal myoclonus, Pastor Warren has decided to retire in 2021. This rare neurological disease causes problems with vision and involuntary muscle spasms. These episodes are aggravated by an adrenaline spike, which is difficult to avoid during daily sermons.

Warren founded the church's HIV/AIDS Initiative with his wife Kay. Photo: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

What is Pastor Rick Warren's salary?

Warren is thought to earn about $350,000 per month from his ministry and book sales. In 2005, the pastor claimed to have given back to Saddleback Church 25 years' worth of income. He also resolved to stay off the ministry's payroll for the rest of his life. His net worth is estimated at $30 million, making him one of the richest American pastors.

How much does Rick Warren give to charity?

Richard and his wife live on the "reversed-tithe" system, where 10% is used for living expenses, and 90% of their income goes back into the church. Saddleback Church supports numerous charity organizations, including:

Saddleback Emergency Relief Fund

The Saddleback Church Food Pantries

The PEACE Plan initiative

Finishing the Task (FTT)

The Celebrate Recovery ministry

The Initiative for Vulnerable Children

Rick Warren and Barack Obama before the start of the Civil Forum on the Presidency at the Saddleback Church, 2008. Photo: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Papa Rick Warren has shown his tremendous devotion towards uplifting the community and spreading the holy word. Although listed as one of the wealthiest American pastors, he and his wife chose not to live a lavish lifestyle. Instead, leading by example, Warren encourages generosity and dedication within his congregation.

READ ALSO: Benjamin Dube age, children, wife, songs, albums and Instagram

If you love the gospel, then read on! Briefly.co.za. has all the scoop on Benjamin Dube, one of South Africa's top Gospel stars.

Pastor Benjamin Dube is a Christian leader, Gospel musician, music producer, who encourages his fellow Africans to join his worship. Find out more about this fascinating pastor, musician, and influential religious leader.

Source: Briefly.co.za