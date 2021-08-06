Mmusi Maimane Pens Sweet Message to His Wife on 16th Anniversary, SA Reacts

Mmusi Maimane has taken to social media to celebrate his 16th wedding anniversary

The politician and his wife Natalie are certainly united in their love for God and their three beautiful children

Mzansi took to the comments section with mixed reactions to the heartfelt post

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Mmusi Maimane has headed online to gush about the love of his life, wife Natalie. The pair are celebrating 16 wonderful years of marriage and the politician could not help thank his lady for all the blessed years they've shared together.

Mmusi Maimane is celebrating 16 years of marriage to wife, Natalie. Image: @MmusiMaimane/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @MmusiMaimane shared this adorable message. It's clear the couple have been united in their love for God and their beautiful family.

"Bagaetsho, today, 16 years ago I got married to Natalie. In that time we have kept pursuing the purposes of God for us and our nation, raising 3 children and still, she remains my best friend, love of my life and champion for our beautiful country. Ka lerato! We keep going!" he captioned the heartfelt post.

While many social media users took to wishing the couple well on their big day, more critical users felt it necessary to comment on Maimane's choice to marry a non-African woman.

Still, others clapped back on the politician's behalf and made it clear that love exists in all shapes and colours.

Check out some of the comments below:

@ThuliMadonsela3 said:

"Congratulations and blessings to both of you #HappyAnniversaryMmusiMaimane."

@ZamaNyathi7 said:

"I'm interested to know which local language does she speaks fluently... anyway, happy anniversary."

@simlysesh said:

"Happy Anniversary, she's a beautiful strong woman!! Lol, strong in the sense that she's a good listener! You strike me as a guy that complains a lot!! So one needs strength to bear with that!! May you grow old together. Love is a beautiful thing."

@SSizulu said:

"Some of these tweets. Why do people feel entitled enough about someone else's relationship to think that it must fit into whatever they believe a relationship must look like?"

@Truelight_fam said:

"Happy Anniversary Mr & Mrs Maimane, may you experience more grace in your marriage."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Mmusi Maimane wants to help boy who took part in looting, SA has mixed reactions

In more on the politician, Briefly News previously reported that Former Democratic Alliance party leader Mmusi Maimane has expressed grave concern after witnessing a video of a young boy looting new shoes and underwear. The politician says he's interested in helping the child and his family get back on their feet.

Heading to his official Twitter account, @MmusiMaimane shared the heartbreaking video.

"I would like to do my part to help this young man and his family. If anyone has any details I would really appreciate it," he captioned the post.

In the short clip, the child opens his shopping bag after being questioned by two women. The boy took only basics necessities like shoes and underwear, making clear the dire situation at his home.

Mzansi social media users had mixed reactions to the clip. While many still condemned the child for stealing, others questioned Maimane's sincerity and accused the politician of pulling a "stunt".

Check out some of the comments below:

@zfipaza said:

"Hopefully, in the process, you teach the young man how to do it for himself, free groceries and clothes doesn't solve the problem... he must go to school and get entrepreneurial mentors..."

@RetiredDjKastro said:

"I once tagged you on some issues affecting children, which could be the cause of where this child finds himself, and you ignored me nicely. Your generosity is not in good faith. You’re behaving like any other politician."

@MonyakeSamuel said:

"Stop using this kid for relevance, they're thousands out there, just pick one and do something silently."

@Nhlamulo_Mlabya said:

"It's not just this kid but millions of SAns in the same situation as him."

@Azania109 said:

"Don't look far... Around the suburb you live in there is a small informal settlement... There are plenty like him... If you really mean it and not doing it for the media and fame."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za