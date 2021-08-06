Now-former acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni stated that the police would investigate everyone suspected of inciting violence

Ntshavheni stated that former President Jacob Zuma's children Duduzane and Duduzile could also be investigated for inciting violence

The number of people killed as a result of the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng has grown to 354 people

CAPE TOWN - Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, the outgoing Acting Minister in the Presidency, stated that everybody involved in coordinating last month's violent riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, including former President Jacob Zuma's children, would be investigated.

Ntshavheni stated that the arrest of some of the individuals suspected of inciting violence and looting has been commended by Cabinet, according to EWN.

Duduzane and Duduzile, Zuma's children, could be investigated for their suspected role in the social unrest, according to Ntshavheni.

"Let me deal with the question of whether the Minister of Police has indicated whether the Zuma children will be investigated. We have indicated that the investigations will affect anybody and everyone irrespective of whose child they are," she said.

According to News24, Ntshavheni reassured South Africans that the police were working hard in ensuring that all individuals Ntshavheni involved in the unrest would be apprehended. She also added that six people who are believed to have incited violence have been arrested and appeared in various courts.

The number of people killed during the violence has been revised to 354; the number of people killed in Gauteng has remained steady at 79, but the number of people killed in KZN has climbed to 275 said Ntshavheni.

