Convicted Murderer Arrested for Alleged Leeuwkop Prison Warder Slaying

A man convicted of a 2014 murder has been arrested for the alleged slaying of a prison warder at Leeuwkop Prison in Pretoria

The body of Eunice Moloko, a warden in the Covid-19 isolation wing at Leeuwkop, was discovered on Tuesday night

Moloko's alleged killer is expected to make his first appearance in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday next week

A convicted murderer who is serving time for a previous offence has been arrested for the recent alleged killing of a warden at the Leeuwkop Prison in Pretoria.

Gauteng Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele confirmed that the 30-year-old man was arrested at the facility on Friday, 13 August, according to a SowetanLIVE report.

The body of Eunice Moloko, a warden in the Covid-19 isolation wing at Leeuwkop, was discovered on Tuesday night. A jacket belonging to the deceased woman was found covered with blood near her body.

Briefly News understands that the suspect is serving time for murdering a Durban woman in 2014. Makhubele said he is expected to make his first appearance in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court next week Wednesday.

Police union demand Leeuwkop prison officials' suspension

The circumstances around Moloko's death are unknown while the suspect is facing one charge of murder. Prison spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the Department of Correctional Services has launched an inquiry into the incident.

Meanwhile, the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) is demanding the immediate suspension of Leeuwkop Prison officials, per News24.

The union said according to information they received, the warden reported for work at 7 am on Tuesday after her spouse attempted to get a hold of her telephonically. It was then that she was found dead.

Family of dead prison warden looking for answers over murder

Recently, Briefly News reported that the family of Moloko, who worked for the Department of Correctional Services for 23 years, has been left reeling over her murder.

“For 13 hours our sister was lying there, helplessly, until my brother came personally,” said a relative of the deceased, George Moloko. George stated that before Moloko was discovered dead, one cell after another was swept as a search for her began.

Moloko's husband is said to have gained access to where she was found by going through a window. The family have been left searching for answers as they mourn the devastating loss.

