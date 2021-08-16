An advertisement making the rounds on social media platforms claims to be offering the unemployed youth of South Africa free drivers licence opportunity

The post claims that this opportunity is being offered by the Department of Higher Education and Training

The department has denounced the advertisement on Facebook and has not offered any further information

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A poster advertising a great opportunity for individuals aged between 18 and 35 to finally get their driver's licence has been circulating widely on various social media platforms.

The poster claimed that the Department of Higher Education and Training was offering unemployed people, individuals who did not have permanent jobs as well as individuals who did not work for the government an opportunity to apply for a free driver's licence.

The Department of Higher Education and Training says the department is not offering free drivers licences to the unemployed youth of South Africa. Image: Fani Mahuntsi

Source: Getty Images

The advertisement also stated that the application is not open to people with disabilities. Applicants need to have completed grades 10 and 12. There is no indication if grade 11 is also a prerequisite.

The Department of Higher Education and Training took to Facebook to debunk the post, stating that such an opportunity was not being offered by the department and a scam.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

While it is not clear where the poster originated, Briefly News found a website called SA Tenders. The website posts tender opportunities from different municipalities across South Africa. The website recently published a tender opportunity at the Drakenstein Municipality.

The tender description says a drivers' licence project for 20 to 25 unemployed youth who are permanently residing in the rural ward of Drakenstein Municipality is opening for bidding. The current applications that have been opened are for individuals to submit their bids for the tender.

The project seems to have not been awarded to any companies and therefore people cannot yet apply for the opportunity.

Furthermore, the opportunity is exclusively for Drakenstein Municipality residents and is limited in the number of people who will be receiving the chance to get a free driver licence.

Fact Check: Claims that South Africa accounts for 50% of global mining fatalities are false

Briefly News previously a social media post has made the claim that 50% of the global mining deaths can be attributed to South Africa. This claim has been found to be misleading and interpreted incorrectly.

According to Africa Check, claims like this have been made on various other social media platforms and are devoid of the facts and any data that have been collected about mining deaths worldwide.

The claim by the user is based on a report published by the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) in 2020. The mining organisation compiles data on workplace deaths and accidents reported by its members.

The ICMM stated that their organisation only consists of 28 members, from whom they have collected data on mining deaths and accidents. A total of 44 deaths were recorded in 2020 and 22 of those deaths occurred in South Africa.

This means that South Africa accounts for 50% of the mining fatalities reported by 28 members of the ICMM. This figure does not account for all deaths globally.

Source: Briefly.co.za