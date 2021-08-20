A fight between two trade union members outside the CCMA offices in Rustenburg, North West has led to the death of one person

Members were gathered outside the offices singing and chanting as wage negotiations took place between a mining company and trade unions

Guns were drawn and a total of four people who were caught in the crossfire were shot, which led to three people being injured

RUSTENBURG - A shooting that took place outside the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) offices in Rustenburg has resulted in the death of a National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) official and left three others injured.

According to SABC News, the shooting took place while the CCMA was mediating a wage impasse between the management of a local mining business and trade unions.

While mediation was taking place within the CCMA offices, a gathering of mineworkers from the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) and Numsa gathered outside to sing and chant.

Shots were fired after a fight broke out between some members of AMCU and Numsa. Cameron Morajane, CCMA Executive Director, confirmed that a total of four people were shot. One person died on the scene and three others were wounded. One of those is said to be in critical condition.

Two of the people who were caught in the gunfire and injured were CCMA officials, according to a report by eNCA.

