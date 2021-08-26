Top 25 OnlyFans top earners in 2023: How much do they make?

Trending stories about OnlyFans top earners making more than a million USD daily attract thousands of new content creators to this platform. The site has over 170 million registered users, including over 1 million content creators. How much do OnlyFans top earners make?

Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The platform quickly expanded when the COVID lockdown made people spend more time at home in front of their gadgets. OnlyFans content includes genres like music, travelling, modelling, cooking, martial arts, and more.

OnlyFans top earners in 2023

According to the MrQ website, the highest-earning celebrities with OnlyFans accounts make 270 times more than the annual salaries of doctors and other high-paid professionals. Apart from the fans' monthly subscriptions, OnlyFans' earnings are from referrals, pay-per-views, and one-time tips.

Who are the top earners on OnlyFans? Below is a list of top earners on OnlyFans. The list includes both active and non-active members who have reaped great from the platform.

1. Blac Chyna - $20 million

Blac Chyna arrives to the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023, in Pasadena, California. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

Source: Getty Images

Angelina Renee White (alias Blac Chyna) is the highest-paid OnlyFans creator. She is an American reality TV show star, entrepreneur, and model, and her OnlyFans account has about 150 photos on her profile that only subscribed users can see. Chyna makes $20 million/month from 16.2 million followers who pay a $19.99 monthly subscription fee.

2. Bella Thorne - $11 million

Bella Thorne attends the Boss Spring/Summer 2023 Miami Runway Show at One Herald Plaza on March 15, 2023, in Miami, Florida. Photo: Jason Koerner

Source: Getty Images

Bella (an American actress, model, writer, and singer) made a million USD within 24 hours of signing up on the platform. Her 24.3 million followers used to pay a subscription fee of $9.99/month, accumulating to $11 million per month. The celebrity does not share nudity on her page, and the subscription is now free.

3. Cardi B - $9.43 million

Cardi B attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

American rapper Cardi B shared only six posts on her account and became a top earner on the platform. Also, having 81.7 million followers and an estimated monthly income of $9.43 million from the app makes her one of the top OnlyFans creators. Each follower pays only $4.99/per month.

4. Tyga - $7.69 million

Rapper Tyga attends Darren Dzienciol And Richie Akiva's Annual Oscar Pre-Party at Private Residence on March 10, 2023, in Bel Air, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

American rapper Micheal Ray Nguyen-Stevenson (aka Tyga) deleted his account of 21.8 million followers to create a competition platform called Myystar. He would share his music album's behind-the-scenes videos, intimate photos, and more at a monthly subscription fee of $20.

5. Mia Khalifa - $6.42 million

Mia Khalifa arrives at the 2022 Latin American Music Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on April 21, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Mia is a Lebanese-American media personality, former webcam model and adult content actress. She has 22.7 million followers on OnlyFans. Her $12.99/month rate accumulates to about $6.42 million monthly. In addition, she gives 10%, 15%, and 35% discounts for three, six, and twelve-month subscribers, respectively.

6. Erica Mena - $4.49 million

Erica Mena attends Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Steven Ferdman

Source: Getty Images

Erica Mena (an American television personality and, former model & video vixen) gained 5.3 million after promoting her OnlyFans account on Instagram. The star's monthly subscription fee of $25.99 gives her about $4.49 million/per month.

7. Gemma McCourt - $2.3 million

Gemma McCourt is among the most popular OnlyFans accounts, with £21.3 million (over $28 million) in annual earnings. It means the account owner (a black-haired model) makes over $2.3 million/per month. She charges $30 as a monthly subscription fee from over a million subscribers.

8. Pia Mia - $2.22 million

Pia Mia attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: David Crotty

Source: Getty Images

Pia Mia Perez (an American singer, dancer and actress) makes about $2.22 million/per month from her page. Her 6.2 million followers pay a monthly subscription fee of $10 per person.

9. Safaree Samuels - $ 1.91 million

Safaree attends Rick Ross Car & Bike Show on May 21, 2022, in Fayetteville, Georgia. Photo: Terence Rushin

Source: Getty Images

Safaree Lloyd Samuels (a Jamaican-American rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur, and TV presenter) has 3.2 million followers on Onlyfans. Each subscriber pays a monthly fee of $15 to watch pornographic videos, thus giving him around $1.91 million every month.

10. Mila Mondel - $1.5 million

The British girl makes £13.4 million (about $18 million annually and $1.5 million monthly) from her account. The decently sized model is endowed with natural beauty. She charges a $20 million monthly subscription fee from her 1.1 million followers and gives them 5% and 15% discounts for six and twelve-month payments, respectively.

11. Dannii Harwood - $1.4 million

British actress Danii from Wales charges $12.99 /month but sometimes discounts for her page's subscribers. Her monthly income on the platform is about $1.4 million.

12. Belle Delphine - $1.2 million

Belle's account charges a subscription fee of $35/month. She makes $1.2 million a month on the platform. Mary-Belle Kirschner is a South African-born English actress, model and YouTuber.

13. Megan Barton Hanson - $1.06 million

Megan Barton Hanson attends a special screening of "Ambulance" at Odeon Leicester Square in London, England. Photo: Dave J Hogan

Source: Getty Images

The model and actress became famous for her role on Love Island. She posts sexy, spicy, and adult content on her account. Megan's 1.7 million followers pay $24.99/month (about $1.06 million).

14. Casanova - $1.05 million

Casanova attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Source: Getty Images

American rapper Caswell Senior (professionally known as Casanova) is also doing well on the platform. He makes about 1.05 million from a $25 monthly subscription rate. Casanova released his first song, Don't Run, in 2016.

15. Brienightwood - $917k

Brienightwood's £8.5 million annual earnings from OnlyFans translates to over $11 million annually and about $917k/month. The social media influencer's Instagram account is also doing great. The Las Vegas girl has 447k followers on IG, and her OnlyFans rate is $15/month.

16. Jem Wolfie - $900k

Jem is a fitness influencer with 105k OnlyFans followers. Her $5 monthly rate helps her make about $900k/month. It means Jem earns around $30k a day from her account. She is an Australian fitness trainer, social media influencer, and model.

17. Princsssparklesfree - $625k

Princsssparklesfree's account charges $6/month with 15% and 25% off for three and six-month subscribers. The girl bags £5.7 annually, translating to over $7.5 million per year and about $625k/month.

18. Mrs Robinson - $617k

The Mrs Robinson account has a $14.99 monthly fee. The America content creator is a former teacher, PTA president and software exec. She makes £5.6 annually (roughly $617k monthly and $7.4 million yearly).

19. Aaron Carter - $500k

Singer and producer Aaron Carter arrives at the "Kings of Hustler" male revue at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on February 12, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Source: Getty Images

Aaron Charles Carter's $20 monthly subscription fee accumulates to about $500k in monthly earnings. He is an African-American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, dancer, and record producer.

20. Nikocado Avocado - $500k

The Ukrainian internet celebrity's followers access his exclusive content at a $14.99/month subscription fee. He makes trendy mukbang videos on his page. People love his funny expressions while eating large portions of very spicy foods.

21. Lavaxgrll's - $240k

Aside from being a social media influencer and model, Lavaxgrll is a social media influencer model. She shares her exclusive content on OnlyFans and charges her fans $20 for the regular monthly subscription.

22. Reno Gold - $179k

Reno is a renowned model, content creator, YouTube personality, and social media influencer based in America. He shares various content, including his testimonials and vlogs about his life as a sex worker. He also operates his prominent OnlyFans account and is a popular striptease artist. Reno charges a subscription fee of $14.99 per month.

23. Veronica Perasso - $119k

Veronica is a rising social media influencer. She commands significant popularity across various social media platforms, especially Instagram and Twitter. She is an adult model and charges $9.99 per monthly subscription.

24. Gemma McCourt - $109k

Gemma McCourt is among the most popular OnlyFans accounts, with £21.3 million (over $28 million) in annual earnings. She charges $9 as a monthly subscription fee.

25. Lexi2Legit - 78k

A potrait of Lexi2Legit. Photo: @Lexi2Legit (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lexi is a fashion model and social media influencer based in California, USA. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media, where she shares captivating content, including modelling shots. Lexi charges $6 for a monthly subscription.

What is OnlyFans?

It is a subscription-based social media site where users (at least 18 years old ) make and share premium content they cannot share anywhere else. About 500,000 people (content creators and fans) join the platform daily using their government-issued IDs.

How does OnlyFans work?

You can create free or exclusive content requiring your fans to pay a subscription fee (of your choice) before accessing it. The platform-regulated subscription rates are $4.99 to $49.99/per month.

Is OnlyFans safe?

OnlyFans encrypts and protects each creator's branded content. No one can share it outside the platform through screenshots, copying URLs or other means because the platform bans anyone who attempts this.

How much do OnlyFans top earners make annually?

The earning potential for top earners on OnlyFans can vary widely depending on factors such as the size of their fan base, the content they create, and the prices they set for their subscriptions and individual posts. However, some of the highest-earning creators on OnlyFans reportedly make hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars per year.

How much do the top earners on OnlyFans make per month?

How much do top earners make on OnlyFans? Median accounts earn about $180/month, and the average subscription fee is $7.20. To make money as a creator on OnlyFans, understand the basic guidelines to avoid violating the terms and conditions.

Famous people get followers quickly, unlike users who do not have celebrity status. Therefore, post quality content regularly to attract people to your account.

Who are the top OnlyFans earners?

Below is a summary table of the top earners.

Name Earnings Blac Chyna $20 million Bella Thorne $11 million Cardi B $9.43 million Tyga $7.69 million Mia Khalifa $6.42 million Erica Mena $4.49 million Gemma McCourt $2.3 million Pia Mia $2.22 million Safaree Samuels $ 1.91 million Mila Mondel $1.5 million Dannii Harwood $1.4 million Belle Delphine $1.2 million Megan Barton Hanson $1.06 million Casanova $1.05 million Brienightwood $917k Jem Wolfie $900k Princsssparklesfree $625k Mrs Robinson $617k Aaron Carter $500k Nikocado Avocado $500k Lavaxgrll's $240k Reno Gold $179k Veronica Perasso $119k Gemma McCourt $109k Lexi2Legit $78k

Most OnlyFans top earners in 2023 are celebrities looking for more sources of income and places to connect with their fans.

READ ALSO: 50 most dangerous cities in the world 2023 (list and photos)

Briefly.co.za recently published an article on the top 50 most dangerous cities in the world. The world we live in today is far from perfect. While many cities offer a safe haven for their citizens, there are others that are plagued by high crime rates, political instability, and economic turmoil.

These cities can be dangerous for both residents and visitors, with the potential for violence, theft, and other criminal activity. While some of these cities may seem like a world away, understanding their challenges and struggles can provide valuable insights into the wider issues facing our global community.

Source: Briefly News