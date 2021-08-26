“Unemployment Woes”: Mboweni Shares Funny Post Teasing Himself, SA Has No Words

Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has the nation laughing after poking fun at his own recent 'unemployment' situation

The politician shared a screenshot of an exchange between Twitter users who speculated that the ex-minister may be off social media lately because of #datastruggles

The comments left South Africans laughing and many people headed to Twitter to react

Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has the nation laughing after heading online to poke fun at his "unemployment woes". The politician must have gotten word of the gossip circulating regarding his recent retirement.

Some social media users are comically speculating that the cause of Mboweni's absence on social media may be because of a lack of cash to purchase data.

Tito Mboweni has the internet laughing after sharing his "unemployment woes" with Mzansi.

Source: Getty Images

, the politician shared a screengrab of the exchange between two Twitter users:

South Africans found the post absolutely hysterical. Some remarked that it may be time for Mboweni to consider applying for that R350 unemployment grant.

Others shared a few financial comeback strategies with the former minister.

Check out some of the entertaining comments below:

@DlLeopeng said:

"Bare struggle is real now he must budget between data and Garlic."

@agobakwesekwele said:

"The former minister must apply for R350 SRD GRANT."

@DonaldBKipkorir sarcastically wrote:

"Mr Governor, had you been Minister for Finance in my country Kenya, you would be a Billionaire now in ZAR. All our Ministers for Finance since independence are Billionaires. I guess South Africa is very disrespectful for not allowing you to enrich yourself from national coffers."

@Nicky_April1 said:

"It is what it is LMAO."

@Most_Exalted_ said:

"You should probably consider opening up your own Garlic, Lucky Star, Saldana Fish Restaurant. Minister of Cooks!!!"

Hebanna: Tito Mboweni pens a sweet message to "brother" Jacob Zuma

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has paid tribute to ex-president Jacob Zuma, who is serving time behind bars. Msholozi was recently handed a 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court and Mboweni says he must get well.

Tito took to Twitter to pen a message to his long-time African National Congress comrade, saying they enjoyed brotherhood in Mozambique and in Zambia, among other countries.

People are responding to the tweet and some are questioning the former Cabinet Minister’s timing in penning such posts. Mboweni captioned his post on social media:

“We have known each other for many years. Many years. Lesotho, Mozambique, UK, Zambia, Luanda and here at home. All of us fault at times. But, we can recover our historic glory. Get well my brother, friend and comrade.”

@NdlovuPowen said:

“So there's no freedom of speech in the ANC, you had to resign first to think like that?”

@FaroutWith said:

“I honestly wish him a speedy recovery, but as for jail, people died recently, he had the power to calm the crowds but chose not to as a leader... his supporters would have listened to him, he was careless with the power he possesses.”

@bgMkhungo said:

“Do you support the progressive call to release President Zuma from detention without trial? Do you think it is constitutional for ConCourt to depart from normal procedures, thus unlawful incarceration of President Zuma?”

@ErrolBSK said:

“How does Zuma get back his historic glory, if such glory ever existed?”

@SuperLefa45 said:

“Nobody did anything to Zuma though. It's self-inflicted pain. And I don't think Cyril was ever in the same camp with Zuma.”

@ARchieBhele said:

“Get well wish does not change the fact that we had 9 wasted years. Do you expect people to wish bad upon others because they don't agree with them? Abafani nawe abanye abantu.”

@MzwMageba said:

“When you left the Cabinet I did say Tito is a comrade, anyone who understands comradeship would never allow what they did to JZ! This is so powerful, thanks for endorsing my sentiments. It doesn't mean you support corruption but you know boundaries not to cross! Aluta Tito!”

@VusiSambo said:

“You are slowly acting like our CIC of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Honourable Mboweni. So unpredictable lately.”

@SanoSanele said:

“At least you now have your freedom back Leader. Cabinet ministers aren't allowed to share such messages.”

