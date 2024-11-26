PSL side Stellenbosch FC has landed in Mali to face Stade Malien on Wednesday, 27 November 2024, in the CAF Confed Cup

The Winelands side begins their group stage matches against the Malian side after successfully navigating through the preliminary stages

Stellies fans praised the side on social media, wishing them luck in their inaugural campaign in the African club competition

Stellenbosch FC will begin its inaugural campaign in the CAF Confed Cup group stage on Wednesday, 27 November 2024, when it takes on Stade Malien in Mali.

The Winelands side was impressive in the preliminary stages after scoring 11 goals against Nsiniginzi Hotspurs and Vita Club while only conceding once.

PSL side Stellenbosch FC will take part in the CAF Confed Cup group stages for the first time on Wednesday, 27 November 2024. Image: StellenboschFC.

Source: Twitter

Coach Steve Barker heads into the match with a squad filled with Bafana Bafana talent after Devin Titus, Sage Stephens and Fawaaz Basadien recently represented the national side.

Stellenbosch FC hopes CAF Confed experience can help the squad

Stellies have landed in Mali, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Stellies, the Winelands club are excited to play in the competition, and they hope the competition will help them succeed this season.

The source said:

"The club is confident they can do well in Mali because they are determined to do well in the tournament. During both preliminary matches, the squad showed they have the quality to succeed on the continent, while several Bafana Bafana players want to prove they belong in the national squad. Success in the Confed is a priority at Stellies, and the hope is that it can turn into more international opportunities for the squad."

Fans back Stellies

Stellies fans praised the club on social media, backing the team to succeed in the Confed Cup after finishing third in the PSL last season.

Sgara Rsa Kom is a fan:

“Go well Stellies.”

Lubabalo Warren hopes for the best:

"All the best."

Siyabonga Mbilane Wakwa Zikhali amdires Stellies:

“Good luck Stellenbosch, straight win.”

Dorcus Manku backs Stellies:

"Go, Stellies, go!!!! Stellies of nix."

Thembinkosi Mgcina Siroro is cautious:

"Be careful, guys."

Stellenbosch FC wants to keep a young prospect

As reported by Briefly News, Stellenbosch FC hopes to keep young prospect Langeilihle' Major' Phili at the club.

The talented winger is an academy graduate at the club and has caught the attention of PSL giants after breaking into Stellies' first team.

Source: Briefly News