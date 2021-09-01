Bloomberg has released new statistics regarding resilience as far as the new Covid-19 variant, Delta, including in South Africa

The publication listed 53 countries that are resilient to the delta variant and South Africa stands at number 46

According to the statistics, Mzansi is rated based on the number of people who have been vaccinated

Despite still fighting against the ravaging coronavirus pandemic, South Africa has moved up in terms of rankings as far as resilience of the new delta variant.

According to Bloomberg, the delta variant has left many economies around the world completely at a standstill. It says the variant has distracted from every model of success that emerged in the past 18 months.

The publication has it that European countries were the most resilient in August and that widespread immunisation played a massive role. Nine of the top 10 were from the continent, with Norway holding onto the top spot for the second month running.

South Africa moved up on the Covid-19 rankings. Image: @GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

South Africa’s delta variant ranking improves

According to the publication and the report, Mzansi moved five spots from 51st to 46th out of 53 countries, as per the latest statistics and numbers. The country’s score as rated by Bloomberg stands at 53.8 and that could be credited to a number of people covered by vaccines.

Looking at the graphic released by the news site, 11.2% of people in Mzansi have received their jabs.

Health Minister Joe Phahla speaks about the new variant C.1.2

Dr Joe Phahla was speaking during the National Council of Province’s Ministerial Briefing Session on the vaccination programme. He said as quoted by BusinessTech:

“The National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the professors from KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform were reporting to the National Coronavirus Command Council this morning and the information at this stage is that this variant still responds to the vaccines.

"As to whether there will be boosters, the information at the moment does suggest that further down the line, we might require boosters. But that’s not really a priority for South Africa at this stage. Ours is to make sure no one is left behind. Even one dose gives you good protection.

"It has been indicated that just one dose of the two-dose vaccine gives you 80% protection and when you get your second dose, it gives you over 90% protection against serious illness. When you get infected when vaccinated, you carry less volume of viruses and you also transmit less.”

C.1.2: New Covid19 variant will not impact vaccine efficacy, say experts

In a related article on the pandemic, Briefly News reported that the C.1.2 Covid-19 variant is reportedly unlikely to stop current Covid-19 vaccines from preventing severe infections or death.

The news comes from scientists working at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD). The NICD reportedly held a media briefing on Thursday evening to ensure members of the public that they are keeping a close eye on the C.1.2 variant.

The NICD, according to TimesLIVE, revealed that there was cause to believe that the new variant will derange the efficacy of both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines.

These are the two Covid-19 vaccines that are being administered in South Africa.

Source: Briefly.co.za