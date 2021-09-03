Former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's mentee Sandile Buthelezi has been named in the Special Investigating Unit's probe into Digital Vibes

As a result, Buthelezi has taken leave as the director-general of the Department of Health to answer questions

The vacancy has prompted the current Minister of Health Joe Phaahla to appoint Dr Nicholas Crisp as the acting director-general

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Following the Department of Health's Sandile Buthelezi taking leave, Dr Nicholas Crisp has been appointed to take over the position as acting director-general.

According to eNCA, Buthelezi has been named in the Special Investigating Unit's report of the irregular contracts awarded to Digital Vibes. He is expected to answer questions in relation to the tender fraud.

Nicholas Crisp has been appointed as the Health Department's acting director-general following Sandile Buthelezi taking leave to answer questions on the Digital Vibes scandal. Image: @CMSCares4u

Source: Twitter

Buthelezi has worked alongside former Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize who has been implicated on numerous occasions as being part of the controversial Digital Vibes scandal. The former Health Minister appointed Buthelezi as the department's director-general in July 2020.

When Mkhize was the MEC of health in KwaZulu-Natal, Buthelezi was appointed to head the HIV/Aids and STI programme in the province. On numerous occasions to the media, Buthelezi has vocalised his admiration for Mkhize and stated that Mkhize is his mentor.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Crisp, who was appointed by the Minister of Health Joe Phaahla, confirmed that Buthelezi is on leave to answer questions in relation to the role he played in the Digital Vibes saga. According to News24, Buthelezi was asked to state reasons as to why he should not be suspended.

Popo Maja, the Department of Health's spokesperson, confirmed that Buthelezi is on leave for 10 days.

Digital Vibes: Zweli Mkhize could be charged for criminality, says SIU

Briefly News previously reported reports have revealed that ex-health minister Zweli Mkhize could possibly be criminally charged for participating in the Department of Health's awarding of a massive R150 million communications contract.

The contract was awarded to Digital Vibes. Mkhize allegedly has close relations with the company. Now, the Special Investigating Unit has revealed that the former health minister could have possibly been part of criminal acts.

The SIU stated that the acts of criminality are what could have caused wasteful and irregular budgets, according to News24.

A report by EWN stated that Mkhize may have conflicts of interest in terms of the appointment of the company he allegedly is close with. During a Standing Committee briefing, the SIU stated that it was investigating the PPE corruption case and others.

Source: Briefly.co.za